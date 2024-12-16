Porsche Korea's 'Do Dream' campaign drives positive change

Since 2017, Porsche Korea has led corporate social responsibility efforts among imported car brands in South Korea through its Porsche Do Dream campaign. The initiative focuses on five key areas -- education, sports, arts and culture, environment and society -- to address societal challenges and promote sustainable development.

By 2024, Porsche Korea has donated 76.3 billion won ($53 million) to various projects, cementing its position as one of the top contributors in the industry. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company introduced 10 new programs this year, allocating 17.5 billion won ($12 million) to CSR efforts in 2024 alone.

“Our goal is to contribute to sustainable development in South Korea and inspire future generations to achieve their dreams,” a Porsche Korea official said.

Education: Empowering next generation

Under the Dream Up program, Porsche Korea has supported talented youth in arts and sports since 2018. In 2021, the program was expanded to include financial and vocational support for young adults leaving care facilities. To date, over 75 students have received scholarships amounting to 280 million won ($195,056), according to the company.

In partnership with ChildFund Korea, Porsche Korea also operates the Porsche Dream Playground initiative, which has built indoor gymnasiums at 16 schools across the country, creating safe spaces for children to develop physically and creatively.