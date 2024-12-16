Porsche Korea's 'Do Dream' campaign drives positive change

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
2
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
3
Han Dong-hoon leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
-
4
Safe, orderly protests highlight Korea's mature democracy
-
5
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
6
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
7
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold following impeachment?
-
8
Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers
-
9
Democratic Party chair says won’t impeach acting president for now
-
10
[From the Scene] Cheers erupt as parliament votes to impeach Yoon
Porsche Korea's 'Do Dream' campaign drives positive changeBy Park Li-na
Published : Dec. 16, 2024 - 15:39
Since 2017, Porsche Korea has led corporate social responsibility efforts among imported car brands in South Korea through its Porsche Do Dream campaign. The initiative focuses on five key areas -- education, sports, arts and culture, environment and society -- to address societal challenges and promote sustainable development.
By 2024, Porsche Korea has donated 76.3 billion won ($53 million) to various projects, cementing its position as one of the top contributors in the industry. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the company introduced 10 new programs this year, allocating 17.5 billion won ($12 million) to CSR efforts in 2024 alone.
“Our goal is to contribute to sustainable development in South Korea and inspire future generations to achieve their dreams,” a Porsche Korea official said.
Education: Empowering next generation
Under the Dream Up program, Porsche Korea has supported talented youth in arts and sports since 2018. In 2021, the program was expanded to include financial and vocational support for young adults leaving care facilities. To date, over 75 students have received scholarships amounting to 280 million won ($195,056), according to the company.
In partnership with ChildFund Korea, Porsche Korea also operates the Porsche Dream Playground initiative, which has built indoor gymnasiums at 16 schools across the country, creating safe spaces for children to develop physically and creatively.
Culture: Preserving heritage, promoting arts
The Porsche Future Heritage program, launched in 2022, focuses on preserving Korea’s intangible cultural heritage. This year, the company extended its cultural contributions internationally, offering ballet students training opportunities at Stuttgart’s John Cranko School.
The Porsche Frontier Startup program, another cultural initiative, has also supported emerging artists by providing funding, mentorship and exhibition opportunities, helping to foster creative innovation.
Environment: Sustainability at the core
Porsche Korea’s Bee’lieve in Dreams–Park initiative, launched in 2021, combines urban beekeeping with efforts to revitalize green spaces. This year, the program included upgrades to Jangpyeong Neighborhood Park, adding features like rain gardens to enhance biodiversity.
Through the Porsche Dream Circle initiative, the company has created green spaces at 12 schools and installed solar panels, while offering environmental education to students.
Sports: Cultivating young talent
In 2023, Porsche Korea launched Turbo for Dreams - Football in partnership with Germany’s VfB Stuttgart, offering advanced training opportunities to aspiring young football players.
Porsche Korea’s CSR efforts have been widely acknowledged. In 2019, it became the first foreign car brand to receive the Seoul Metropolitan Mayor’s Award for contributions to underprivileged communities. The company was also honored with the 2021 Arts Patron of the Year Award.
Most recently, CEO Holger Gerrmann was granted honorary citizenship of Seoul in December 2023, in recognition of Porsche Korea’s ongoing contributions to the city.
More from Headlines
-
Military suffers unprecedented leadership void
-
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold?
-
Momentum for education, medical reforms slows