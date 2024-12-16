[Photo News] AI-powered automotive cabin

Most Popular
[Photo News] AI-powered automotive cabinBy Korea Herald
Published : Dec. 16, 2024 - 15:34
LG Electronics said Monday it will unveil an advanced in-cabin sensing solution at the annual CES tech show, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. The sensors are designed to monitor a driver’s heart rate, gaze and head movements to offer cutting-edge mobility experience and prevent serious car accidents. Other artificial intelligence-based features include real-time translation of traffic signs and landmark detection. For the new solution, the Korean firm has teamed up with US chipmaker Ambarella. (LG Electronics)
