[Photo News] AI-powered automotive cabin

LG Electronics said Monday it will unveil an advanced in-cabin sensing solution at the annual CES tech show, which kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. The sensors are designed to monitor a driver’s heart rate, gaze and head movements to offer cutting-edge mobility experience and prevent serious car accidents. Other artificial intelligence-based features include real-time translation of traffic signs and landmark detection. For the new solution, the Korean firm has teamed up with US chipmaker Ambarella. (LG Electronics)