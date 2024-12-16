Whanki Museum reopens after 10-month renovation

An installation view of “Kim Whanki_The Immortal Nature" at the Whanki Museum (Courtesy of the museum)

The Whanki Museum in Seoul has reopened its doors with the exhibition “Kim Whanki_The Immortal Nature,” following an extensive renovation of the 33-year-old building and gallery spaces. The museum had closed in February.

Located on a hill in Buam-dong, Jongno-gu, the museum is dedicated to Korea’s pioneering abstract artist known for his unique dotted paintings. Born in 1913, Kim died of a stroke in 1974 at the age of 60.

Kim’s painting “05-IV-71 #200 (Universe),” fetched 13.2 billion won ($9.2 million) at a Hong Kong auction in 2019, the highest-ever price for a Korean artwork sold at an auction, a record which is yet to be broken.

“We renovated the space before it got too old, repairing the granite exterior," Park Mee-jung, director of the museum, told The Korea Herald on Monday. “We changed the galleries' lighting to LED lights, which is the biggest part of the renovation.”