[Beyond the Screen] Indie films losing ground amid shifting cinema trends

Actor Lee Dong-hwi, known for his indispensable supporting roles in the mega-hit blockbusters “Extreme Job” (2019) and “The Roundup: Punishment” (2024), recently starred in the independent film “Will We Get Married?,” which opened on Oct. 23.

Despite a production budget of approximately 1 billion won, Lee accepted little to no payment for his work.

The film’s break-even point (BEP) of 100,000 admissions was high for an indie movie.

“I’ve been doing a lot of indie films because many projects struggle to launch due to production costs. By joining these projects, I can help attract investment, create jobs and support films that resonate with people,” Lee said during a promotional event for the film.

Lee’s perspective highlights the challenges that indie filmmakers in South Korea face.

Shrinking audiences, limited screens

Korean Film Council data shows that audiences for local indie and art films reached just 1.14 million in 2023, a mere 40 percent of the pre-pandemic 2019 figures. For indie films, a break-even point of 10,000 admissions is considered strong -- comparable to the 10 million benchmark for commercial films. However, experts argue that 10,000 admissions are insufficient to recoup production costs.

Out of the 103 indie and art films released this year as of October, only five surpassed 10,000 admissions: “Picnic,” “Kim Dae Jung Must Not Die,” “The Origin of Miracles,” “Ms. Apocalypse,” and “FAQ.” This is far below the success of foreign art films released during the same period, such as “Anatomy of a Fall" (100,000), “Dogman” (47,000), and “May December” (32,000).

“A 10,000-admissions BEP is symbolic and not financially viable. Indie production costs now range between 300 and 400 million won, requiring a BEP of at least 50,000 admissions to recoup expenses,” said Jo Gye-young, CEO of indie film marketing firm Feel & Film.

The number of screens dedicated to indie and art films has dwindled. Currently, only 62 theaters across South Korea specialize in these films, down from 72 in 2019. The closure of historic single-screen venues like Seoul Art Cinema and Daehan Cinema has exacerbated the problem.

Multiplex chains, including CGV, have also reduced their commitment to indie films, closing 14 CGV Arthouse locations in recent years. By November, only 25 remained, mostly located in or near Seoul. This limits the number of screenings per film to around 30-35 showings.

“Indie films are rarely given prime-time slots or multiple daily screenings, which reduces their exposure,” said Won Seung-hwan, director of Indiespace, South Korea’s first cinema dedicated to indie and art films.

According to Won, an indie film released in a theater will get 30-35 screening opportunities.

“It simply means that limited screenings mean less audience interaction.”

Financial struggles for indie filmmakers

Lee Jae-bin, marketing team leader at Pan Cinema, an indie and art film distributor, emphasized that the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) is crucial for the industry’s distribution and production cycle.

“Without KOFIC’s support, the system doesn’t function,” Lee said.

Pan Cinema’s Oct. 23 release “Heavy Snow,” starring Han So-hee and Han Hae-in, faced significant challenges due to the absence of KOFIC funding. The film applied for a KOFIC subsidy but was denied, forcing a rushed release.

KOFIC’s budget for indie film production fell from 11.7 billion won in 2023 to 7 billion won in 2024, and funding for animated films was eliminated. Distribution and marketing subsidies also dropped from 2.2 billion to 1.4 billion won.

“Marketing fees alone, which include posters, press conferences, online promotion and event moderation, typically cost 50-100 million won,” Lee explained. “Limited promotion means fewer viewers.”

“Heavy Snow” attracted around 4,800 viewers in its first week.