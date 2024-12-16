Court's online forum becomes battleground for public opinions on Yoon Suk Yeol

With President Yoon Suk Yeol suspended from official duties and facing an impeachment trial, a wave of public debate has sparked online, flooding the Constitutional Court of Korea’s website.

By Monday morning, 31,354 posts featuring the term “impeachment” had been submitted to the court’s online forum — an extraordinary leap from the typical one to three posts per day.

The activity surged almost immediately after Saturday’s parliamentary vote on Yoon’s impeachment, rising to more than 10 posts that day and ballooning to over 30,000 within two days.

The online submissions reflect a wide range of views on Yoon, whose failed attempt to rule the country with martial law led to his own downfall.

One commenter, identified only by the surname Kim, expressed strong support for Yoon’s forced removal, writing, “How can someone who instills fear and outrage, refuses to reflect on their mistakes, and perpetuates lies represent the people and the nation?”

Another, surnamed Park, appealed directly to the Constitutional Court to act decisively.

“Please help restore the balance of power among the three branches of government through the impeachment decision, and ensure that he (Yoon) is held fully accountable for his tort and crime,” Park wrote.

However, opposition voices have also made themselves heard.

A commenter surnamed Won defended the controversial use of martial law, asserting, “Martial law is legitimate. It is a constitutional act of governance, and the Democratic Party of Korea, which paralyzed state affairs, is the true instigator of this crisis.”

While digital platforms have become a battleground for debate, offline protests are also taking shape as civic groups prepare to amplify their positions in person.

A liberal group has announced nightly candlelight vigils starting at 7 p.m. and continuing until the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict. Conservative groups, meanwhile, are reportedly planning counter-rallies to voice their dissent.

The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to deliberate on the impeachment motion.