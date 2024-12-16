From pride of clan to black sheep: Yoon's hometown turns against disgraced president

Civic groups based in South Chungcheong Province conduct a demonstration calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, in this Dec. 5 photo provided by the South Chungcheong Province branch of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. (KCTU)

South Chungcheong Province, home to the populous Yoon family clan, was once an ardent base of support for President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon, of the Papyeong Yoon clan, was celebrated as the first of his clan to be elected president of South Korea.

But since his impeachment by the National Assembly on Saturday, banners have been hanging in support of his ouster in the same places that once boasted of the "son of Chungcheong."

A substantial portion of the residents in Yoon’s “hometown” appear to have turned their back against the president, after he plunged the nation into political turmoil with the surprise imposition of martial law on Dec. 3. Yoon was born and raised in Seoul, but he has often described Gongju, South Chungcheong Province -- his father's birthplace -- as his own hometown.

The Papyeong Yoon clan, which publicly congratulated Yoon on his presidential election victory in 2022, has not issued a statement regarding his parliamentary impeachment or controversial declaration of martial law. The president also remains under investigation for potential insurrection charges in connection with this political gambit.

Several banners and placards calling for his impeachment can be seen all around the province and where Yoon clan members live. No one from the clan has come forward to defend his actions so far.

Noseong-myeon, a district of Nonsan just south of Gongju, and Tancheon-myeon of Gongju are both areas famous for being populated by Yoons, but banners in opposition to the president are now found in both towns, along with multiple places across the province.

Several residents of Nonseong-myeon have been quoted by local media as calling for Yoon to take legal responsibility for his actions.

A 48-year-old resident surnamed Kim said that "there does not seem to be any reason to declare martial law," while another 65-year-old resident said "it is regrettable" and wondered why he did it.

Merchants at a traditional market in Gongju, which Yoon had visited just a day before declaring martial law, said they felt "betrayed" by the declaration. During his 40-minute visit, Yoon expressed, "Gongju is my father's hometown, and thus my hometown," thanking them for the support they have shown him as a "son of Gongju."