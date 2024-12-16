Army's special warfare chief attends arrest warrant hearing in martial law probe

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun (center), head of the Army Special Warfare Command, appears to attend a hearing over his arrest warrant at a military court in central Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

A military court on Monday held a hearing to review an arrest warrant against the head of the Army's special warfare command over his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law this month.

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun appeared before the court in central Seoul, a day after prosecutors filed the warrant on charges of insurrection and abuse of power in connection with President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3.

Kwak, who sent special operations troops to the National Assembly during the martial law declaration, is accused of inciting a riot to subvert the Constitution by allegedly colluding with Yoon, former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others.

The court's decision on whether to issue the warrant is expected to come out later in the afternoon.

Kwak, who was suspended from his duties earlier this month, told lawmakers Tuesday that Yoon had ordered him to break open doors and "drag out" lawmakers at the National Assembly compound during the martial law imposition, but he claimed to have defied the orders.

Meanwhile, the military court will also review whether to issue an arrest warrant for Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command, the same day.

Lee is accused of sending some 200 troops to seal off the National Assembly after martial law was declared. (Yonhap)