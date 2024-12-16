Finance minister reassures eased uncertainties following Yoon's impeachment

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
2
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
3
Han Dong-hoon leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
-
4
Safe, orderly protests highlight Korea's mature democracy
-
5
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
6
[Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol
-
7
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold following impeachment?
-
8
[Breaking] Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
9
Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers
-
10
[From the Scene] Cheers erupt as parliament votes to impeach Yoon
Finance minister reassures eased uncertainties following Yoon's impeachmentBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 16, 2024 - 10:19
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok reiterated Monday that uncertainties from the recent martial law debacle have eased following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasizing the country's robust economic system.
Choi made the remarks during the opening session of a regional economic forum in Seoul attended by domestic and regional experts, including representatives from the Singapore-based ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office.
On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over his surprise imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, a move that many say caused the country to plunge into unprecedented uncertainties.
"Developments over the weekend have reduced uncertainties regarding the current state of affairs," Choi said.
The minister further assured that South Korea's economic system remains stable, highlighting the smooth functioning of emergency response mechanisms.
Choi has been holding daily "F4" meetings with top financial officials, announcing a series of countermeasures to mitigate potential economic impact from the political turmoil, including a commitment to inject "unlimited liquidity" into the market if necessary.
AMRO, established in 2011, focuses on promoting macroeconomic and financial stability in the Asian region. It includes the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and its three Northeast Asian partners -- South Korea, China and Japan. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Han Dong-hoon steps down as ruling party leader
-
How will Yoon's criminal investigation unfold?
-
DP chairs says won't impeach acting president for now