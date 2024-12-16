Govt. to expedite economic policy implementation to assist market stabilization

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

The government will accelerate its implementation of key economic policy measures to help normalize financial markets, which have largely stabilized following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over the weekend, the country's top economic policymaker said Monday.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok made the remarks during an emergency meeting with Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and other top financial officials, which has been held on a daily basis to discuss ways of minimizing economic impacts of Yoon's short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

Officials at the meeting noted that the local stock market has shown significant stabilization, thanks to active government intervention and a buying spree by institutional investors. Volatility in the foreign exchange market, which initially spiked, has also largely subsided, they added, according to the finance ministry.

"We will expedite key policies such as value enhancement strategies, inclusion in the World Government Bond Index and modernization of the capital and foreign exchange markets," Choi said.

He also outlined plans to bolster South Korea's international credibility, such as appointing ambassadors for international finance and investment cooperation, and enhancing incentives to attract foreign investment. (Yonhap)