Police arrest current, former chiefs of Defense Intelligence Command in martial law probe

Police arrest current, former chiefs of Defense Intelligence Command in martial law probeBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 20:12
Police on Sunday arrested the current and former chiefs of the Defense Intelligence Command in their ongoing martial law probe.
The special investigation team for police said they detained both Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, the current commander, and Noh Sang-won, former leader of the command.
Moon is suspected of sending troops in his command to the National Election Commission's office in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Dec. 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol abruptly declared martial law.
Because those troops arrived on the scene just two minutes after the announcement, police suspect Moon had known about Yoon's plan to declare martial law beforehand or had been part of the preparation for its imposition.
Noh is believed to be a close aide to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and is under suspicions that he had been involved in Yoon's preparation for martial law decree as a civilian.
The main opposition Democratic Party has argued that Noh had drafted the military decree released shortly after Yoon's announcement, and that the former commander had discussed follow-up action with Kim after martial law was lifted.
Under emergency arrest provisions, police have 48 hours to keep the two men in detention for questioning. If police choose not to apply for formal warrants with the court or the court declines to issue them within that time frame, police must release Moon and Noh. (Yonhap)
