Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-martial law commander

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
2
Han Dong-hoon leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
-
3
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
4
K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies
-
5
[Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol
-
6
[From the Scene] College students hold joint rally to urge Yoon’s impeachment
-
7
Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers
-
8
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
9
[From the Scene] Cheers erupt as parliament votes to impeach Yoon
-
10
‘Anti-China, pro-Japan diplomacy’ removed from Yoon impeachment bill after criticism
Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-martial law commanderBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 19:59
Prosecutors on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for suspended Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as the chief martial law commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of the order earlier this month.
Shortly after the martial law announcement on Dec. 3, a military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.
Prosecutors have looked into circumstances surrounding the release of the military decree and details of a discussion between Park and Yoon after the president's declaration.
Park was suspended from his duties last Thursday, joining a number of other military commanders, during a probe into their role in Yoon's martial law imposition.
Park argued during a parliamentary session that he learned about the martial law imposition through Yoon's televised address declaring the order, claiming he was not responsible for the drafting of the document.
He offered to resign to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day the martial rule was lifted but had remained in office after Yoon rejected his offer. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon impeached: Why he staked presidency on martial law gamble
-
How will Yoon's criminal prosecution unfold following impeachment?
-
DP chairs says won't impeach acting president for now