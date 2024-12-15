Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for ex-martial law commander

Citizens demand arrrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol in a street rally in central Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for suspended Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as the chief martial law commander during President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of the order earlier this month.

Shortly after the martial law announcement on Dec. 3, a military decree barring all political activities was issued under Park's name.

Prosecutors have looked into circumstances surrounding the release of the military decree and details of a discussion between Park and Yoon after the president's declaration.

Park was suspended from his duties last Thursday, joining a number of other military commanders, during a probe into their role in Yoon's martial law imposition.

Park argued during a parliamentary session that he learned about the martial law imposition through Yoon's televised address declaring the order, claiming he was not responsible for the drafting of the document.

He offered to resign to former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on the day the martial rule was lifted but had remained in office after Yoon rejected his offer. (Yonhap)