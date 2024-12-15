1,500 troops deployed for martial law: police

Troops arrive at the National Assembly by helicopters on Dec. 3 after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared emergency martial law. (Yonhap)

The National Investigation Headquarters' special task force revealed Sunday that over 1,500 military personnel from key units were mobilized for the Dec. 3 martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The troops included members of the Ministry of National Defense, Army Headquarters, Capital Defense Command, Special Warfare Command, Defense Counterintelligence Command, and Korea Defence Intelligence Command.

The police also reported that it has questioned 43 military officials, including former martial law commander Gen. Park An-soo and Intelligence Command Director Lt. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, as part of its ongoing investigation into the events surrounding the martial law declaration.

Among the units mobilized were the 1st and 3rd Airborne Brigades and the 707th Special Mission Group under the Special Warfare Command, which were reportedly sent to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission to prevent legislative and electoral oversight.