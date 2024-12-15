Doha Forum urges action, innovation imperative for peacebuilding

Deemah Al Yahya, a tech diplomat who serves as the Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) speaks at a panel session on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Sheraton Hotel, Doha, Saturday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Korea Herald correspondent

DOHA, Qatar -- Heads of state, United Nations officials, diplomats, and global experts urged for peacebuilding through collective action and innovation at the 22nd Doha Forum from Dec. 7-8.

“In an era of major transformations, innovation is no longer a choice; it has become an existential necessity for survival and progress,” underscored Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs during his keynote address.

The forum highlighted that traditional crisis resolution methods are ineffective. Al Thani cited Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as a stark example, urging transformative, technology-driven strategies that address root causes and promote lasting stability.

The Innovation Imperative represents recognition of humanity’s pressing challenges and the necessity for a vision that both anticipates future needs and resolves today’s realities, according to Al Thani.

“Creativity and innovation must now take precedence in solving long-standing global issues, said Al Thani.

Highlighting the success of a temporary cease-fire facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Sheikh Al Thani noted that the agreement enabled the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

But he questioned the international community's apparent helplessness in the face of civilian suffering.

“How can a world that prides itself on its technological achievements stand helpless in the face of the suffering of civilians in conflict zones? And how can an international community that speaks of innovation fail to find effective mechanisms to protect lives and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid?”

The forum honored courageous journalism, recognizing journalists such as Wael Dahdouh and Carmen Joukhadar of Al Jazeera, Dylan Collins and Christina Assi of AFP, and Sadaf Babolzaei of Afghanistan’s Arman FM, celebrated for their courageous reporting in conflict zones with the Doha Forum Award.

Attending the event as her final solo foreign trip, US first lady Jill Biden emphasized the transformative power of storytelling to bridge divides and inspire collaboration.

“The stories we tell can divide us, isolate us, and make us fearful,” Biden said.

“But stories can also help us feel more connected to one another and inspire us to join hands in creating a better future. I believe the first imperative for innovation is cooperation -- people of all backgrounds and expertise working side by side, creating something better than we ever could alone,” she hoped.