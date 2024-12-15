Doha Forum urges action, innovation imperative for peacebuilding

Most Popular
Doha Forum urges action, innovation imperative for peacebuildingBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 17:54
Korea Herald correspondent
DOHA, Qatar -- Heads of state, United Nations officials, diplomats, and global experts urged for peacebuilding through collective action and innovation at the 22nd Doha Forum from Dec. 7-8.
“In an era of major transformations, innovation is no longer a choice; it has become an existential necessity for survival and progress,” underscored Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs during his keynote address.
The forum highlighted that traditional crisis resolution methods are ineffective. Al Thani cited Gaza’s humanitarian crisis as a stark example, urging transformative, technology-driven strategies that address root causes and promote lasting stability.
The Innovation Imperative represents recognition of humanity’s pressing challenges and the necessity for a vision that both anticipates future needs and resolves today’s realities, according to Al Thani.
“Creativity and innovation must now take precedence in solving long-standing global issues, said Al Thani.
Highlighting the success of a temporary cease-fire facilitated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, Sheikh Al Thani noted that the agreement enabled the release of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid.
But he questioned the international community's apparent helplessness in the face of civilian suffering.
“How can a world that prides itself on its technological achievements stand helpless in the face of the suffering of civilians in conflict zones? And how can an international community that speaks of innovation fail to find effective mechanisms to protect lives and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid?”
The forum honored courageous journalism, recognizing journalists such as Wael Dahdouh and Carmen Joukhadar of Al Jazeera, Dylan Collins and Christina Assi of AFP, and Sadaf Babolzaei of Afghanistan’s Arman FM, celebrated for their courageous reporting in conflict zones with the Doha Forum Award.
Attending the event as her final solo foreign trip, US first lady Jill Biden emphasized the transformative power of storytelling to bridge divides and inspire collaboration.
“The stories we tell can divide us, isolate us, and make us fearful,” Biden said.
“But stories can also help us feel more connected to one another and inspire us to join hands in creating a better future. I believe the first imperative for innovation is cooperation -- people of all backgrounds and expertise working side by side, creating something better than we ever could alone,” she hoped.
Deemah Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Digital Cooperation Organization, underscored the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in addressing global challenges while warning of a growing AI divide in a panel titled "The Geopolitics of Artificial Intelligence."
“There are countries and populations that may not even have access to AI due to energy constraints and lack of infrastructure,” Al-Yahya cautioned, while highlighting a $3.8 billion investment in computing power in the Middle East.
“South-South collaboration will be the innovation powerhouse of the future,” she said, emphasizing the need for inclusive AI adoption, robust policy frameworks, and talent development.
South-South cooperation refers to partnerships among developing nations aimed at tackling common development challenges.
Discussing diplomacy in a fragmented world, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the complexities of global conflicts, referencing tensions in the Gulf and Red Sea regions. He called on diplomats to approach challenges with the same resilience as journalists.
“It’s a messy world. It’s terrible. There are conflicts, but that’s all the more reason for diplomats to step forward,” Jaishankar said.
“We must sustain peace wherever it has been broken,” Philemon Yang, President of the 79th UN General Assembly, echoed calls for sustained peacebuilding efforts.
Drawing over 4,600 participants from 140 countries, including 350 speakers, the Doha Forum reaffirmed its role as a hub for dialogue and collective action, according to organizers.
