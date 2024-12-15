K-pop artists stand strong in Billboard Year-End Charts

Several K-pop artists, including Jungkook of BTS and boy group Stray Kids, showcased their global popularity by securing spots on Billboard’s Year-End charts.

According to Billboard’s Year-End Chart, Jungkook ranked 60th on the Top Artists Chart, while Stray Kids secured No. 73.

Billboard’s annual Year-End Charts highlight the trends and artists that defined the year in music, offering a retrospective look at the industry's biggest hits. The rankings of the Year-End Top Artists Chart are determined by an artist’s performance on key Billboard charts, such as the Hot 100, Billboard 200, and Artist 100, along with streaming data, radio airplay, and other metrics.

K-pop artists also made a strong impact on the Year-End Billboard 200 Albums chart, which measures album performance based on chart longevity, streaming, sales, and track performance. Albums that consistently remain on the weekly Billboard 200 chart have a distinct advantage, especially when they maintain strong streaming numbers and steady sales.

On this chart, BTS’s Jungkook achieved the highest rank among K-pop stars with his album “Golden” at No. 80. Stray Kids had two albums on the chart, with “Rock-Star” at No. 123 and “ATE” at No. 139. Enhypen’s “Romance: Untold” ranked at No. 196, while BTS’s Jimin secured the No. 200 spot with his album “Muse.”

Ten K-pop songs made it onto Billboard’s Global 200 Year-End Chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the world based on streaming and digital sales data from over 200 regions.

Jungkook secured three entries on the chart, with “Seven” ranking at No. 15, “Standing Next to You” at No. 36, and “3D” at No. 129.

Blackpink’s Jennie also made the list with “One of the Girls,” from the soundtrack for the US series “The Idol,” in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, ranking at No. 19.

Other K-pop songs on the chart include Illit’s “Magnetic” at No. 61, Jimin’s “Who” at No. 106 and “Like Crazy” at No. 154, Le Sserafim’s “Perfect Night” at No. 135, aespa’s “Supernova” at No. 139, and Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark” at No. 147.