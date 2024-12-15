Acts of kindness and order define impeachment protests

Most Popular
Acts of kindness and order define impeachment protestsBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 15:16
South Koreans displayed a remarkable sense of civic responsibility and political conviction over 10 days of protests leading up to Saturday's successful motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The rallies, sparked by the president’s declaration of martial law, were marked by acts of generosity, orderliness and community-driven efforts that left an impression beyond the political sphere.
One of the defining characteristics of the protests was how participants took it upon themselves to keep the streets clean. Photos and videos shared on social media showed demonstrators collecting trash, tying garbage bags neatly to trees and bus stops, and making sure the public spaces they occupied were left clean.
After hours of standing in the cold, many stayed behind to clean up, continuing this effort well into the night. This culture of self-organized clean-ups has become a signature feature of large demonstrations in South Korea.
Those participating in the rallies also demonstrated solidarity in other ways. Many prepaid for food and drinks at nearby restaurants and cafes, allowing fellow demonstrators to eat and drink without worrying about costs. Posts on social media described instances where protesters could pick up kimchi stew, kimbap or coffee that had already been paid for by strangers.
“I didn’t know who paid, but it felt comforting -- like someone was silently cheering us on,” one participant wrote online. Some cafes reported hundreds of prepaid drinks, a gesture of goodwill that boosted morale during long hours of protest.
Volunteers distributed free bread, drinks, snacks, masks and single-use hand warmers at the rally sites to help people endure the cold weather. Members from the “Daejeon Bread Lovers’ Club,” handed out bread to young students near the National Assembly Station, saying, “You remind me of my own children, so take one.”
The protests peaked on Dec. 14 in Yeouido, with organizers estimating 2 million participants, though police placed the number closer to 200,000 by mid-afternoon. Despite the massive crowds, the demonstrations remained peaceful and orderly, avoiding the clashes and safety concerns often associated with protests of this scale.
While public transportation was disrupted -- Seoul Subway Line 9 bypassed some stations near the protest site due to congestion-- there were no major incidents reported to authorities.
