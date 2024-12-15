Acts of kindness and order define impeachment protests

Citizens clean up trash following Saturday’s impeachment rally for Yoon Suk Yeol near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul. (Newsis) Citizens clean up trash following Saturday’s impeachment rally for Yoon Suk Yeol near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul. (Newsis)

South Koreans displayed a remarkable sense of civic responsibility and political conviction over 10 days of protests leading up to Saturday's successful motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The rallies, sparked by the president’s declaration of martial law, were marked by acts of generosity, orderliness and community-driven efforts that left an impression beyond the political sphere.

Even after days of intense rallies, South Korean demonstrators ensure the streets remain clean, leaving behind neatly tied garbage bags. (X, Instagram) Even after days of intense rallies, South Korean demonstrators ensure the streets remain clean, leaving behind neatly tied garbage bags. (X, Instagram)

One of the defining characteristics of the protests was how participants took it upon themselves to keep the streets clean. Photos and videos shared on social media showed demonstrators collecting trash, tying garbage bags neatly to trees and bus stops, and making sure the public spaces they occupied were left clean. After hours of standing in the cold, many stayed behind to clean up, continuing this effort well into the night. This culture of self-organized clean-ups has become a signature feature of large demonstrations in South Korea. Those participating in the rallies also demonstrated solidarity in other ways. Many prepaid for food and drinks at nearby restaurants and cafes, allowing fellow demonstrators to eat and drink without worrying about costs. Posts on social media described instances where protesters could pick up kimchi stew, kimbap or coffee that had already been paid for by strangers. “I didn’t know who paid, but it felt comforting -- like someone was silently cheering us on,” one participant wrote online. Some cafes reported hundreds of prepaid drinks, a gesture of goodwill that boosted morale during long hours of protest.

A supply booth at the South Korean impeachment rallies offers free snacks, water, masks and hand warmers to protesters. (Yonhap) A supply booth at the South Korean impeachment rallies offers free snacks, water, masks and hand warmers to protesters. (Yonhap)

Protesters line up for free coffee from a support truck at the impeachment rally, where warm drinks and solidarity fueled the peaceful demonstrations. (Yonhap) Protesters line up for free coffee from a support truck at the impeachment rally, where warm drinks and solidarity fueled the peaceful demonstrations. (Yonhap)