Safe, orderly protests highlight Korea's mature democracy

Participants of a rally calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol gather around the National Assembly in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Among them was a couple who brought their seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son to a rally on Dec. 11, three days before parliament voted to impeach Yoon. The parents appeared untroubled by any risks.

The crowds were remarkably diverse, ranging from teenagers and young adults to families with young children and pet owners with their dogs. Participants interviewed by The Korea Herald consistently reported feeling no concerns about safety and witnessing no incidents.

President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring martial law on Dec. 3 sparked demonstrations across the nation attended by tens of thousands of people. Despite the high turnout, however, the rallies remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or tension.

A seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy attend a rally on Dec. 11 with their parents in Yeouido, Seoul. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)

High school seniors Kim Yeon-jung and Seo Su-min participated with handmade signs, having just completed their college entrance exams.

The protests demanding the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye, which took place from late 2016 into early 2017, saw millions of participants calling for Park’s ouster over a corruption scandal. Similarly, the Cho Kuk demonstrations in 2019 attracted large crowds, both in support of and against the controversial former justice minister, over allegations of impropriety.

“We weren’t concerned because the rally felt more like a festival,” said the father, who requested anonymity. “I attended rallies during the Park Geun-hye and Cho Kuk scandals and never felt unsafe. The organizers always manage the crowds well, and everything is orderly.”

High school seniors Kim Yeon-jung (right) and Seo Su-min show the handmade signs they brought to a rally, having just completed their college entrance exams. (Shin Ji-hye/The Korea Herald)

“We decided to come because news reports showed that rallies here are well-organized and safe,” Seo said.

“Even my mom told me to ‘take care’ without showing any concern,” Kim said. She also participated in a Park Geun-hye impeachment rally with her parents when she was in elementary school. “I never felt unsafe.”

Yoon Min-ah, 24, a French literature major, attended the rally with her friends. They giggled as they set up their light sticks and protest signs.

“I wanted to come to this rally because I regretted missing the chance to participate during Park Geun-hye’s impeachment when I was a (high school) student. That regret has stayed with me,” she said. “The news showed many young women like me participating safely, so I felt confident about joining.”

Kim Myung-ha -- who sells snacks, and has witnessed demonstrations up close for nearly 20 years -- testifies to the peacefulness of the protests. During the latest rallies, she sold odeng -- hot fish cakes in broth -- to participants braving the chill near the National Assembly.

“This was the most crowded rally I’ve seen. During the Park Geun-hye protests at Gwanghwamun, they covered a larger area, but Yeouido felt packed because it’s smaller," she said, referring to the protest on Dec. 7, the day of the first impeachment vote.

"Despite the crowds, everyone was orderly. Some protesters even thanked me for being here and picked up trash around my stall. I’m not worried about violence. What I do worry about is the rising cost of fish cakes.”

Strong belief in democracy

Experts attribute the sense of safety at these protests to a widespread and deeply rooted belief in democracy.

“If people believed democracy was fragile, they might think anything could happen. Under authoritarian systems, everything is arbitrary and unpredictable,” said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University.

“But when people have strong faith in democracy, they are assured that they won’t be arrested for acting within their rights. Under democracy, the rule of law is upheld.”

“Under democracy, people voluntarily refrain from committing violent acts. They understand that excessively radical actions invite social criticism and undermine their legitimacy,” he added.

Protests in Korea were not always peaceful.

The last time martial law was declared in the 1980s under the Chun Doo-hwan military government, brutal crackdowns on citizens, many of whom were students, were carried out by the police. Over 10 days, 154 people were killed, 70 were reported missing, and 1,628 were injured, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.

Shin noted that the restrained response of the police and military forces during the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 reflects this shift in belief.

From the 2002 World Cup to the 2016 candlelight vigils

Sociology professor Kim Baek-young of Seoul National University points to the 2002 FIFA World Cup as a turning point for peaceful mass gatherings.

“Back then, large public gatherings carried strong political undertones,” he said. “The World Cup was the first event where people from all walks of life came together to celebrate safely.”

During the Korea-Japan World Cup in 2002, an estimated 21.93 million people -- equivalent to 47 percent of South Korea’s population -- participated in seven street-cheering events for the Korean national team. Police reported no violence, disorder or safety incidents.

A police official told Yonhap News Agency in 2002 that even after losing 1-0 to Germany, citizens maintained an orderly and spirited atmosphere, chanting “It’s okay” in unison.