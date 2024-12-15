Merchants hold giveaway events to celebrate Yoon’s impeachment

An outdoor banner advertising free soju in commemoration of Yoon's impeachment (Courtesy of Park)

The National Assembly's passage of the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol has prompted small merchants across the country to offer discounts and free giveaways.

Park, 53, who runs a restaurant serving sundae gukbap -- a dish of rice and broth with slices of Korean blood sausage -- in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, has been offering free soju to all customers since 6 p.m. Saturday.

"I couldn’t join the rallies because of work. I felt sorry for the protesters. I want to celebrate the people’s victory in this way instead," he said.

Park plans to offer discounts on meals and will not charge for extra rice.

Drunken Jungle, a bookstore bar located in Hapjeong-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, is running a "buy one, get one free" promotion on beer, priced at 8,500 won ($5.57) per glass, until 11:00 p.m. on Sunday.

An Instagram post shared by the bar reads, "Happy Impeachment Day! We welcome discussions on democracy."

Some online retailers are also offering discounts on their products in celebration of Yoon’s impeachment.

In the Mass, a coffee bean retailer in Busan, is offering discounts of up to 30 percent on all products until Thursday.

“We express our gratitude for everyone's efforts in turning the crisis into a victory,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the hashtags "impeachment party" and "impeachment celebration" went viral the night before on Instagram and other social media platforms, as people gathered at local pubs to rejoice over Yoon's impeachment.