‘May 1980 saved December 2024’: DP floor leader invokes Han Kang to persuade lawmakers

As South Korean lawmakers prepared to vote for a second time on impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, questions posed by this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, Han Kang, took center stage -- “Can the present save the past? Can the living save the dead?”

During Saturday's plenary session at the National Assembly, Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, referenced Han Kang’s Dec. 7 lecture as he presented the case for impeaching President Yoon.

Quoting Han, and the questions Han said were often foremost in her mind, Park said, “While preparing (her book) 'Human Acts,' author Han Kang read the diary entries of a young night school teacher who lost his life in May 1980. She realized her questions needed to be reversed. Instead of asking, ‘Can the present save the past? Can the living save the dead?' she asked, ‘Can the past help the present? Can the dead save the living?’”

Reflecting on the Dec. 3 martial law crisis, Park continued, “I want to answer ‘Yes’ to these questions. May 1980 saved December 2024.”

Drawing parallels between the "twin-like" martial law declarations of 1980 and 2024, Park emphasized the enduring significance of Gwangju’s history.