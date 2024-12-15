Home

    Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil

    Assembly vote on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for 4 p.m. Saturday

    Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'

    Han leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote

    Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What's next?

    [Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

    K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies

    [From the Scene] College students hold joint rally to urge Yoon's impeachment

    Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers

    Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence

Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for chief of Army Special Warfare Command in martial law probe

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 10:31

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, attends a session of the parliamentary defense committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, attends a session of the parliamentary defense committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for the head of the Army Special Warfare Command over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly when martial law was imposed on Dec. 3, and allegedly colluding with Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to incite a riot with the purpose of subverting the Constitution.

Prosecutors sought the arrest warrant on charges of insurrection and abuse of power. (Yonhap)

