Prosecutors seek arrest warrant for chief of Army Special Warfare Command in martial law probe

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, head of the Army Special Warfare Command, attends a session of the parliamentary defense committee at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for the head of the Army Special Warfare Command over his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law.

Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun is accused of sending troops to the National Assembly when martial law was imposed on Dec. 3, and allegedly colluding with Yoon and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun to incite a riot with the purpose of subverting the Constitution.

Prosecutors sought the arrest warrant on charges of insurrection and abuse of power. (Yonhap)