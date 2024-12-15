Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil

    Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
  2. 2

    Assembly vote on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for 4 p.m. Saturday

    Assembly vote on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for 4 p.m. Saturday
  3. 3

    Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'

    Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'
  4. 4

    Han leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote

    Han leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote
  5. 5

    Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?

    Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
  1. 6

    [Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol

    [Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol
  2. 7

    K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies

    K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies
  3. 8

    [From the Scene] College students hold joint rally to urge Yoon’s impeachment

    [From the Scene] College students hold joint rally to urge Yoon’s impeachment
  4. 9

    Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers

    Yoon impeachment not an endorsement of the opposition: observers
  5. 10

    Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence

    Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence
지나쌤

N. Korea remains silent about Yoon's impeachment

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 10:02

    • Link copied

This file photo, taken from the border city of Paju, 28 kilometers northwest of Seoul on Wednesday, shows buildings in a border area in North Korea. (Yonhap) This file photo, taken from the border city of Paju, 28 kilometers northwest of Seoul on Wednesday, shows buildings in a border area in North Korea. (Yonhap)

North Korea's state media on Sunday kept mum about President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, marking a contrast from its swift reporting of the 2016 impeachment of then President Park Geun-hye.

The National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon on Saturday over his botched imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, suspending his duties as president.

As of 9 a.m., none of the North's state media, including the Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, and the Korean Central News Agency, had published any reports on Yoon's impeachment.

When Park was impeached on Dec. 9, 2016, North Korea's propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri reported on it just four hours after the National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Park. The website also carried a KCNA article on her impeachment later that night.

The apparent silence on Yoon's impeachment suggests that North Korea could be distancing itself from the South in line with its declaration of inter-Korean ties as those between two "hostile" states.

North Korean media also remained tight-lipped over Yoon's declaration of martial law earlier this month for about a week before reporting on it on Dec. 11. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines