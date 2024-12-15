White House says US appreciates resiliency of democracy and rule of law in S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Assembly vote on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment set for 4 p.m. Saturday
-
2
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
3
Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'
-
4
[Breaking] South Korea's parliament votes to impeach Yoon Suk Yeol
-
5
'When the Phone Rings' sparks renewed interest in original web novel
-
6
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
7
[From the Scene] College students hold joint rally to urge Yoon’s impeachment
-
8
Opposition leader urges ruling party lawmakers to vote for Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment
-
9
K-pop star IU supplies hot food for fans attending anti-Yoon rallies
-
10
Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence
White House says US appreciates resiliency of democracy and rule of law in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 00:59
The United States appreciates the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in South Korea and its alliance with the Asian country remains "ironclad," a White House official said Saturday after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt.
South Korea's legislature impeached Yoon, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as the acting president.
"We appreciate the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in the ROK. Our Alliance remains ironclad, and the United States is committed to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
"The American people will continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the Republic of Korea," the official added. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Assembly ejects Yoon from power after 12-day political turmoil
-
Yoon suspended amid impeachment. What’s next?
-
Han leadership crumbles in wake of impeachment vote