White House says US appreciates resiliency of democracy and rule of law in S. Korea

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 00:59

A wreath hangs above the North Portico of the White House as part of its annual holiday decorations in Washington on Dec. 2, 2024. (EPA) A wreath hangs above the North Portico of the White House as part of its annual holiday decorations in Washington on Dec. 2, 2024. (EPA)

The United States appreciates the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in South Korea and its alliance with the Asian country remains "ironclad," a White House official said Saturday after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his botched martial law attempt.

South Korea's legislature impeached Yoon, suspending him from his duties until the Constitutional Court decides whether to reinstate him or remove him from office. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as the acting president.

"We appreciate the resiliency of democracy and the rule of law in the ROK. Our Alliance remains ironclad, and the United States is committed to the peace and security of the Korean peninsula," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"The American people will continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of the Republic of Korea," the official added. (Yonhap)

