Satire on the streets: Koreans turn crisis into festival of resistance

Flags from South Korea’s impeachment protests in Seoul showcase humor and individuality, with slogans like the “National Stay-at-Home Coalition” (center), “Already Selected Seats” (middle right), referring to concert ticketing, and “Iced Americano Association,” blending satire with dissent. (X, Instagram) Flags from South Korea’s impeachment protests in Seoul showcase humor and individuality, with slogans like the “National Stay-at-Home Coalition” (center), “Already Selected Seats” (middle right), referring to concert ticketing, and “Iced Americano Association,” blending satire with dissent. (X, Instagram)

South Korea is in the midst of a political firestorm, but you might not know it from the colorful, absurd and downright hilarious flags waving in the streets. On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, following 12 days of mounting outrage over his shocking Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. The move -- intended only for dire emergencies like war or rebellion -- was widely condemned as authoritarian, sparking mass protests across the country. But these protests have not been the somber, conventional political marches you might expect. Instead, South Koreans have turned the streets into a satirical festival of flags, using humor to vent their frustrations. Festival of satire on the streets The impeachment protests are unlike anything South Korea has seen in years. Social media has exploded with images of witty, wildly creative banners and flags carried by ordinary people. From fandoms to food lovers, gamers to procrastinators, people from all walks of life have joined the demonstrations in a unique way, employing humor as a weapon of resistance.

Protest flags from South Korea’s impeachment rallies include “Association of People Who Don’t Want to Do Anything” (top left), “National Stay-at-Home Coalition" (top right), “Introverts" (bottom left) and “Streaming Viewers Who Can't Decide What to Watch." (X, Instagram) Protest flags from South Korea’s impeachment rallies include “Association of People Who Don’t Want to Do Anything” (top left), “National Stay-at-Home Coalition" (top right), “Introverts" (bottom left) and “Streaming Viewers Who Can't Decide What to Watch." (X, Instagram)

A member of “Homebody Gamers United” (left) joins with a placard reading, “I can’t even play games at home because I’m too anxious!”-- with a laptop and game on the sidewalk. (X, Instagram) A member of “Homebody Gamers United” (left) joins with a placard reading, “I can’t even play games at home because I’m too anxious!”-- with a laptop and game on the sidewalk. (X, Instagram)

One of the most popular flags came from the “National Stay-at-Home Coalition,” whose tongue-in-cheek message read: “Please let us just stay home. We’re tired of leaving the house.” A member of “Homebody Gamers United” joined in, with a flag reading, “I can’t even play games at home because I’m too anxious!”-- proceeding to set up a laptop and game right on the sidewalk. K-pop fans brought their own flair, with “Solidarity for Cheering Bongs” -- named after the glowing light sticks used at concerts -- demanding, “Let us indulge in fandom in peace without worrying about politics!” When protest becomes personal The sheer diversity of flags has been striking. In most South Korean protests, banners tend to reflect organizations involved like labor unions or political groups. But this time, the streets are filled with flags that represent individuals -- ordinary people expressing their personal frustrations in creative ways.

Protest flags from South Korea’s impeachment demonstrations feature quirky slogans, such as “National Association of Eggs Are Best When Fully Cooked” (top left), “National Association of Iced Americano Even If I Freeze to Death” (top right), “National Triangular Kimbap Gourmet Association” (bottom left) and “Last Bite Dilemma Movement Association.” (X, Instagram) Protest flags from South Korea’s impeachment demonstrations feature quirky slogans, such as “National Association of Eggs Are Best When Fully Cooked” (top left), “National Association of Iced Americano Even If I Freeze to Death” (top right), “National Triangular Kimbap Gourmet Association” (bottom left) and “Last Bite Dilemma Movement Association.” (X, Instagram)

Animal lovers brought banners for groups like the “Overweight Cat Union” and the “Puppy Paw Smell Research Society.” Food enthusiasts waved flags for causes like the “Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Fan Club,” “Triangular Kimbap Gourmet Society” and delightfully niche “Zero-Calorie Spam Ham Promotion Association,” which called for the creation of diet-friendly canned ham.

From “Zero-Calorie Spam Promotion Committee” (top left) to the “Cold Hands and Feet Association” (bottom right), South Korean protesters brought humor and creativity to impeachment rallies. (X, Instagram) From “Zero-Calorie Spam Promotion Committee” (top left) to the “Cold Hands and Feet Association” (bottom right), South Korean protesters brought humor and creativity to impeachment rallies. (X, Instagram)