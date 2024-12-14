Satire on the streets: Koreans turn crisis into festival of resistance

Most Popular
Satire on the streets: Koreans turn crisis into festival of resistanceBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 15, 2024 - 09:58
South Korea is in the midst of a political firestorm, but you might not know it from the colorful, absurd and downright hilarious flags waving in the streets.
On Saturday, the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, following 12 days of mounting outrage over his shocking Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. The move -- intended only for dire emergencies like war or rebellion -- was widely condemned as authoritarian, sparking mass protests across the country.
But these protests have not been the somber, conventional political marches you might expect. Instead, South Koreans have turned the streets into a satirical festival of flags, using humor to vent their frustrations.
Festival of satire on the streets
The impeachment protests are unlike anything South Korea has seen in years. Social media has exploded with images of witty, wildly creative banners and flags carried by ordinary people. From fandoms to food lovers, gamers to procrastinators, people from all walks of life have joined the demonstrations in a unique way, employing humor as a weapon of resistance.
One of the most popular flags came from the “National Stay-at-Home Coalition,” whose tongue-in-cheek message read: “Please let us just stay home. We’re tired of leaving the house.” A member of “Homebody Gamers United” joined in, with a flag reading, “I can’t even play games at home because I’m too anxious!”-- proceeding to set up a laptop and game right on the sidewalk.
K-pop fans brought their own flair, with “Solidarity for Cheering Bongs” -- named after the glowing light sticks used at concerts -- demanding, “Let us indulge in fandom in peace without worrying about politics!”
When protest becomes personal
The sheer diversity of flags has been striking. In most South Korean protests, banners tend to reflect organizations involved like labor unions or political groups. But this time, the streets are filled with flags that represent individuals -- ordinary people expressing their personal frustrations in creative ways.
Animal lovers brought banners for groups like the “Overweight Cat Union” and the “Puppy Paw Smell Research Society.” Food enthusiasts waved flags for causes like the “Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Fan Club,” “Triangular Kimbap Gourmet Society” and delightfully niche “Zero-Calorie Spam Ham Promotion Association,” which called for the creation of diet-friendly canned ham.
Even the health-conscious joined in, with banners from the “National Turtleneck Association,” “Blood Sugar Spike Prevention Society” and “Tennis Elbow Patients’ Union.” One attendee joked that the person holding the tennis elbow banner waved it so enthusiastically they might need medical attention.
The humor was not just random fun -- it reflected a deeper truth. Protesters were finding ways to turn personal anxieties, hobbies and frustrations into a collective statement. The flags signaled that this was not just about political organizations or interest groups. It was about the people, as individuals, taking a stand.
Power of satire in dark times
Satire has long been a form of resistance, and this year’s protests are no exception. Social media users praised the protesters as a “nation of satire,” marveling at how they could laugh even in the face of a serious crisis. One comment summed it up: “It’s freezing, the situation is dire, but we’re still waving flags that make everyone laugh. That’s true Korean spirit.”
The idea of turning protests into a kind of “flag festival” is not new. It first gained popularity during the 2016 demonstrations that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. Back then, demonstrators unaffiliated with unions or political parties created parody flags, like the “National Citizens’ Alliance for No Killing of Potted Plants.” That same group resurfaced this year, sharing DIY tips on making flags and safely waving them at protests.
This year’s wave of flags, however, feels even more personal and widespread. From K-pop “deokhu” (superfans) to overworked office workers, the satirical banners have drawn in people who might not typically attend political rallies.
One protester explained online: “These flags show that anyone can participate. You don’t need to belong to a political group or have a loud voice. Even if all you care about is your cat, your iced Americano, or your K-pop fandom, you still have a reason to stand up for democracy.”
