‘Anti-China, pro-Japan diplomacy’ removed from Yoon impeachment bill after criticism

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik announces the passage of the impeachment bill against President Yun Suk Yeol at the plenary session on Saturday. (Yonhap)

The bill for impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, which passed in the National Assembly on Saturday, left out parts problematizing his “anti-Russia, pro-Japan” policies following criticism.

In the first bill, which failed to pass last week, the Democratic Party of Korea and liberal third parties cited Yoon’s diplomacy policies “antagonizing North Korea, China and Russia, and instead focusing on Japan” as one of the reasons for impeaching him.

“The administration under Yoon has ignored the geopolitical balance, antagonized North Korea, China and Russia, insisted on bizarre Japan-centered foreign policies, and appointed figures lenient toward Tokyo to key government positions,” the failed impeachment bill led by the Democratic Party said.

“The Yoon administration has caused South Korea to become isolated in Northeast Asia, and escalated threats of a war, abandoning its duties to protect national security and the people,” the bill said.

The parts of the bill faulting Yoon’s approach to diplomacy sparked criticism from experts and diplomatic officials in Washington.

Speaking to the Voice of America on Thursday, Evans Revere, who was acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said, “If you look back at the impeachment resolution, one of the paragraphs in that impeachment resolution directly attacked President Yoon for the trilateral partnership that he had established with Japan and the United States. That was very disturbing.”

Kenneth Weinstein, the Japan chair at the Hudson Institute, similarly said: “It's disturbing in the sense that if the South Korean opposition is going to run on an anti-American, anti-Japanese agenda, it sends disturbing signals to North Korea about alliance unity. It sends disturbing signals to China about alliance unity.”

The Democratic Party decided to remove the parts about Yoon’s diplomacy in the second bill that ended up passing Saturday.

“The first bill included these paragraphs in the process of the opposition parties' highlighting of problems within the Yoon administration’s foreign policies,” Democratic Party Rep. Kang Sun-woo told reporters late Thursday. They were removed at the direction of Democratic Party leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung, she added.

The Democratic Party has been consistently critical of Yoon’s policies prioritizing cooperation with the US and Japan.