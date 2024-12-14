Seoul meets with envoys from US, Japan, China shortly after Yoon's impeachment

Most Popular
Seoul meets with envoys from US, Japan, China shortly after Yoon's impeachmentBy Ji Da-gyum
Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 20:12
South Korea's top senior diplomats held high-level talks with envoys from the United States, Japan and China on Saturday evening, shortly after the National Assembly's passing of a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The meetings were intended to explain domestic political developments, including the passage of the impeachment motion against Yoon, and highlight Seoul's resolve to sustain diplomatic momentum and strengthen ties with key partners under acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with US Ambassador Philip Goldberg to provide updates on the domestic political situation and reaffirm that the "foundation of the foreign and security policy, rooted in the Korea-US alliance, remains unchanged under the acting president system."
Cho also underscored the Korean "government's unwavering commitment to strengthening and advancing the Korea-US alliance."
"Both sides agreed to maintain close communication to further solidify the robust Korea-US alliance," according to the Foreign Ministry.
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun met with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Mizushima to explain the current political situation and reaffirm South Korea’s commitment to strengthening Seoul-Tokyo relations while maintaining the foreign policy trajectory.
"Both sides agreed to maintain close communication amid the grave international situation and to sustain coordination not only between Korea and Japan, but also among Korea, the US and Japan," the Foreign Ministry in Seoul stated.
Deputy Minister for Political Affairs Chung Byung-won also met Fang Kun, charge d'affaires for the Chinese Embassy in Korea, and delivered an explanation of the domestic political landscape.
Chung emphasized that the South Korean government "remains committed to advancing the Korea-China strategic comprehensive partnership," building on a foundation of consistent foreign policy principles.
"Both sides committed to maintaining close communication between their diplomatic authorities and to working together to enhance economic cooperation and revitalize people-to-people exchanges between Korea and China," the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said.
