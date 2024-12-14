Full Text of President Yoon Suk Yeol's national address following impeachment

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his public speech on Saturday after he was impeached in a second vote atthe National Assembly. (Presidential official via Yonhap)

Below is the full, unofficial translation of President Yoon Suk Yeol's national address delivered on Saturday after he was impeached in a second vote at the National Assembly.

My fellow Koreans,

As I witnessed the passage of the impeachment motion in the National Assembly today, I was reminded of June 29, 2021, the day I first declared my participation in politics.

The rule of law and liberal democracy of this country were in ruins.

The despair of small business owners and the frustration of young people were filling the entire country.

I entered politics with that fervent public aspiration in my heart.

Since then, I've been pouring all my strength into my work without a single moment of rest.

After becoming president and meeting citizens on the ground, I found that small business owners and the self-employed were crying out in despair due to the previous administration's income-led growth policy, while young people and ordinary citizens were groaning under the burden of real estate loans they potentially could not pay back.

However, when I calmly and carefully listened to the difficult circumstances and gradually resolved the issues, I felt a happiness greater than anything else.

As exports revived, the economy regained its vitality, and I was energized by the sight of warmth gradually spreading.

I restored the collapsed nuclear energy ecosystem and even achieved nuclear energy exports.

With a sense of urgency, I have been pushing forward the four major reforms that are essential for the future but were avoided by previous administrations out of fear of electoral disadvantage.

I was consumed with anguish and could not sleep at night when the policies I had been contemplating and promoting for the people were obstructed.

I worked tirelessly, day and night, to restore Korea-US-Japan cooperation and to expand the horizons of global diplomacy.

I felt an indescribable sense of fulfillment whenever I traveled the world carrying the title of No. 1 salesperson of the Republic of Korea and achieved results.

Seeing the Republic of Korea's international standing rise and our security and economy grow stronger made me forget my fatigue.

Now, that journey, which was arduous but happy and challenging but fulfilling, has come to a temporary halt.

I feel frustrated, wondering if all my efforts will end up in vain.

I am now coming to a temporary stop, but the journey toward the future that I have walked together with the people over the past 2 1/2 years must never come to a halt.

I will never give up.

I will do my utmost for the nation until the very last moment, carrying all the criticism, encouragement, and support directed at me in my heart.

I address this request to all public officials.

Although these are challenging and difficult times, I urge you to remain steadfast in your positions and fulfill your respective duties without wavering.

Please unite around the acting president, and do your utmost to safeguard the safety and happiness of the people.

And I make this request to the political circles.

Now, please devote your attention and efforts to improving the political culture and system to shift politics from recklessness and confrontation to deliberation and consideration.

Beloved citizens, I believe in the strength of our people.

Let us all come together for the freedom, democracy and prosperity of the Republic of Korea.

Thank you.