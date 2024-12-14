Most Popular
Who could be South Korea's next leader?
A look at South Korea's major political contenders as Yoon's fate hangs in the balanceBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 19:37
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term is set to end on May 9, 2027, but with the prospect of his early departure from office, that timeline is likely to be moved up significantly.
This scenario became more likely after the National Assembly on Saturday voted to impeach him, suspending him from his duties while the Constitutional Court reviews whether to uphold or dismiss his removal from office.
While there is a chance, theoretically, that Yoon is reinstated through the trial, South Korea’s political discussions are already shifting to who could be the next leader.
According to a recent poll conducted by Embrain Public on Dec. 10, a week after Yoon’s botched martial law, among 1,005 voters aged 18 and over, 37 percent chose Lee Jae-myung, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, as their preferred next leader of South Korea.
Trailing behind him are former Justice Minister and ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, with 7 percent, and Cho Kuk, leader of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, with 6 percent.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon garnered 5, 4 and 3 percent, respectively. The mayors of Seoul and Daegu are members of the conservative ruling bloc, while the Gyeonggi Province chief is a member of Democratic Party.
Lee Jae-myung
Lee, 60, was the presidential candidate for the liberal bloc in the 2022 election, losing to Yoon by just 0.73 percentage point, the smallest margin in South Korean history. While he is currently the front-runner among potential presidential contenders, there are significant risks: His eligibility to run in any future election could be jeopardized by several ongoing trials.
He faces five legal cases, including charges of election law violations, perjury, corruption tied to a large development project, illegal remittances to North Korea and misuse of corporate credit cards.
In November, a local court sentenced Lee to one year in prison, suspended for two years, in his first trial on charges of violating election law.
Han Dong-hoon
Han, 51, is a star prosecutor-turned-politician, much like Yoon. He had been Yoon’s staunchest ally in the prosecution and during the early days of Yoon's presidency.
In 2022, Han was handpicked by Yoon to serve as his first justice minister. During his stint as minister, his confrontational exchanges with opposition lawmakers in parliamentary sessions earned him a loyal following among right-wing voters.
Last year, Han stepped into a more direct political role as interim leader of the People Power Party following the resignation of Kim Gi-hyeon. Though he faced setbacks, resigning after the party’s defeat in the general election in April, Han reentered the political arena and was elected party leader again in July.
Oh Se-hoon
Oh, 63, was reelected as Seoul mayor in 2022, and has since emerged as another potential presidential contender.
The Seoul mayoralty has long been seen as a pathway to the presidency. Former President Lee Myung-bak held the position before winning the 2007 election.
Oh was first elected Seoul mayor in 2006, serving for five years. After a failed referendum to block a move to make free school meal provisions universal, he resigned in his second term. He returned to office in 2021 in a by-election and secured a fourth term in 2022.
He is the first Seoul mayor in South Korea's history to be elected to four terms.
Hong Joon-pyo
Hong, currently Daegu mayor, was Yoon’s main contender in the right-wing presidential primary.
The prosecutor-turned-politician is a conservative firebrand, known for his bold language and carefree demeanor. During the right's presidential primary in 2021, his distinctive personality resonated with many young male voters.
Hong was elected mayor of Daegu, a conservative stronghold, in 2022 and has since avoided in-party conflicts and power struggles, instead voicing sharp criticism via social media.
Hong expressed opposition to the president’s impeachment, writing on Facebook on Saturday: “If we believe we made a mistake in electing President Yoon, we should simply ask him to step down. Why go so far as to accuse him of insurrection, a severe crime, just to send him to prison?”
Kim Dong-yeon
Kim, 67, is the governor of Gyeonggi Province, having risen from humble beginnings, growing up in a shack after losing his father at age 11.
He graduated from Deoksu High School and worked for Hana Bank while attending law school at night.
As an economic expert, Kim held key roles in various administrations, including those of Presidents Moon Jae-in and Park Geun-hye. In 2017-2018, he served as the deputy prime minister as well as finance minister.
He ran for president in 2022. Although that campaign was unsuccessful, he went on to win the governorship of Gyeonggi Province later the same year.
ssh@heraldcorp.com
