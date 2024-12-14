Who could be South Korea's next leader?

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s term is set to end on May 9, 2027, but with the prospect of his early departure from office, that timeline is likely to be moved up significantly.

This scenario became more likely after the National Assembly on Saturday voted to impeach him, suspending him from his duties while the Constitutional Court reviews whether to uphold or dismiss his removal from office.

While there is a chance, theoretically, that Yoon is reinstated through the trial, South Korea’s political discussions are already shifting to who could be the next leader.

According to a recent poll conducted by Embrain Public on Dec. 10, a week after Yoon’s botched martial law, among 1,005 voters aged 18 and over, 37 percent chose Lee Jae-myung, chair of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, as their preferred next leader of South Korea.

Trailing behind him are former Justice Minister and ruling People Power Party chief Han Dong-hoon, with 7 percent, and Cho Kuk, leader of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, with 6 percent.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Kim Dong-yeon garnered 5, 4 and 3 percent, respectively. The mayors of Seoul and Daegu are members of the conservative ruling bloc, while the Gyeonggi Province chief is a member of Democratic Party.

Lee Jae-myung