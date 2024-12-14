PM issues emergency directive, raises military alert level

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks to reporters as he steps into the government complex building in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo issued emergency directives to Cabinet members and raised the nationwide military alert levels on Saturday, soon after the National Assembly passed a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol and suspended him from power.

Han, now acting president, was scheduled to preside over a Cabinet meeting to review pressing issues across the economy, national security and public safety later in the evening. The meeting was reportedly set to discuss the direction of state affairs under the acting presidential system.

“Although the National Assembly has passed the presidential impeachment resolution, the government must do its utmost to ensure that the public does not feel anxious and that social order is not disrupted,” said Han in a statement released after the parliament passed the motion to impeach Yoon.

Regarding national security, Han ordered the acting Defense Minister to “reinforce the military’s readiness to prevent even the slightest gap in national security and public safety” and ordered the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to “prevent North Korea from making any reckless moves and maintain a solid security posture based on the US-ROK alliance.”

For diplomacy, Han ordered the foreign minister to “maintain close communication channels with major countries, including the United States, Japan and China,” stressing the need to inform them of South Korea’s consistent stance on foreign policy.

To maintain public order, Han ordered the acting interior and safety minister to “establish a robust public safety framework to prevent any rise in criminal activities that could exploit the current uncertain environment,” as well as ensure that citizens can carry on their daily lives without fear.

He also directed the finance minister to “minimize any adverse impact of the political situation on the economy,” stressing the need for the operation of a 24/7 monitoring system and ways to support businesses and stabilize the livelihoods of citizens.

To the Health Ministry, Han sent orders to “focus its resources on maintaining emergency medical services during the winter season and Lunar New Year holiday period” and “ensure the delivery of services to vulnerable groups so that no one falls through the cracks in the social welfare system.”