The 12-day political turmoil that rocked South Korea: A timeline

South Korea experienced a series of tumultuous political events after President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, resulting in two impeachment votes to remove the president from his seat of power. From the political parties’ stances after the first impeachment vote, to the multiple arrests of key individuals accused of involvement in the martial law declaration, the political upheaval appeared to be slowly but surely gaining momentum towards Yoon’s impeachment. Here’s a daily breakdown of events in Seoul from the night of President Yoon's surprise martial law declaration to his impeachment:

President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected live TV address plunged South Korea into chaos on Dec. 3. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol's unexpected live TV address plunged South Korea into chaos on Dec. 3. (Yonhap)

Dec. 3-4 President Yoon Suk Yeol declares emergency martial law in a televised address at 10:23 p.m. It is officially declared lifted at 4:40 a.m. after more than 150 lawmakers unanimously voted to revoke the decree at the National Assembly. Dec. 4 The entire Cabinet, high-ranking political officials and President Yoon’s aides offer to step down from their positions. This includes Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the martial law plot. Various social communities, including civic, labor groups, religious leaders, journalists, publishing and literary communities, blast the president’s martial law decree. Dec. 5 The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea says it will push for Yoon’s impeachment vote to be held on Dec. 7, while the ruling People Power Party announces its intention to vote against the opposition-led impeachment motion. President Yoon accepts Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun’s resignation. Kim is later banned from leaving the country amid treason allegations. The Democratic Party plans to pass a bill to appoint a permanent special counsel to investigate whether the president committed treason on Dec. 3. Dec. 6 The Democratic Party of Korea announces that Yoon’s impeachment vote will be held at 5 p.m. on Dec. 7. Three commanders who were accused of direct involvement in martial law declaration -- Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun and Capital Defense Commander Lee Jin-woo -- are suspended from active duty.

Protesters holding K-pop light sticks participate in a rally calling to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his martial law declaration in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 7. (Yonhap) Protesters holding K-pop light sticks participate in a rally calling to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after his martial law declaration in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 7. (Yonhap)

Dec. 7 President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a short televised address to the nation for the first time in four days after his martial law declaration, apologizing for the public concern caused by his declaring of martial law and promising that such an attempt would not be made again. The motion to impeach Yoon is scrapped after the vote failed to reach the necessary quorum of 200. All except three ruling party members, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, Rep. Kim Yea-ji and Rep. Kim Sang-wook, refused to cast their votes at the National Assembly.

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun enters the Government Complex Seoul building on Dec. 3. (Yonhap) Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun enters the Government Complex Seoul building on Dec. 3. (Yonhap)

Dec. 8 Prosecution arrests ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun for insurrection and abuse of authority. After a meeting held in response to the martial law declaration, ruling People Power Party Chair Han Dong-hoon and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announce that President Yoon will take a step back from state affairs as the Cabinet pursues his early resignation. The ruling party chair says the prime minister will assume the powers of the president. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea denounces the proposal, calling it another insurrection. Yoon is booked as a suspect in separate investigations conducted by the police and prosecution on charges of insurrection, mutiny and abuse of power. Authorities consider the possibility of arresting Yoon without a warrant. Dec. 9 The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea announces that the next impeachment vote will take place on Dec. 14. The Justice Ministry issues a travel ban on Yoon. Dec. 10 The National Assembly floats a motion mandating a permanent special counsel to investigate insurrection charges against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The police issue travel bans to Cho Ji-ho, commissioner general of the Korea National Police Agency; Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, chief of the Capital Defense Command; and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, in connection with investigations into the martial law declaration. Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former leader of the Defense Intelligence Command, is suspended from duty. Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attempts suicide in custody. Dec. 11 The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea says it plans to convene the second voting session for Yoon's impeachment at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, alongside other Cabinet members, makes a public apology at the National Assembly. Han says he had opposed the imposition of martial law and regretted that he could not prevent the president from declaring martial law on Dec. 3. The police detain Korea National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji-ho and Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Head Kim Bong-sik without a warrant on charges of insurrection.

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a public address at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a public address at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yonhap)