Prime Minister Han to receive full presidential privileges

Han Duck-soo, prime minister and newly appointed acting president, arrives at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has stepped into the role of acting president following the National Assembly’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Han now carries not only the powers of the presidency, but also its full security measures and ceremonial protocols.

Under South Korean law, acting presidents are granted the same protections and privileges as elected presidents. As a result, Han will now be accompanied by a full security detail managed by the Presidential Security Service. A specialized unit, officially named the “Han Duck-soo Dedicated Protection Unit,” has been formed to safeguard the acting president and his spouse.

The newly assigned team is working closely with the Prime Minister’s office to develop a tailored protection plan for Han as he assumes his elevated role. The PSS stated that “The protection of acting President Han Duck-soo and his spouse will be carried out according to the Presidential Security Act.”

As for President Yoon who has been suspended from job, the PSS has confirmed that security arrangements will remain unchanged for him. “The protection of President Yoon Suk Yeol will be maintained as before, in accordance with relevant laws,” the PSS clarified.