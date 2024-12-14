Young women lead anti-Yoon Suk Yeol protests

Protesters holding banners and light sticks call for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment and arrest in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec.9. (Yonhap)

Over the last two weeks, women in their 20s and 30s, who had been regarded as apolitical, emerged at the forefront of protests demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment escalated.

The protests began immediately after Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. After the National Assembly rejected the first impeachment motion on Dec. 7, public anger intensified.

That day, protests peaked with an estimated 325,000 people gathered near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, based on data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and South Korean telecommunications company KT.

Notably, young women are leading the protests. The data from KT and Seoul City, which is based on mobile user activity, shows women in their 20s made up 18 percent of participants, while women in their 30s accounted for 11 percent, comprising one-third of the total crowd on Dec. 7.

In the past, protests in South Korea have been male-dominated. However, this narrative has shifted significantly as young women step to the forefront, bringing diverse perspectives and backgrounds to the movement.

Surnamed Kim, a 30-year-old public middle school teacher in Seoul, observed growing gender and generational dynamics within the protests.

"In attending several protests against Yoon, I noticed that most of the young participants, especially women, are in their 20s and 30s, while men seemed to be largely in their 40s," Kim said.

"I assume that young women seem more willing to speak out against unjust situations because they’ve grown accustomed to addressing the challenges they’ve faced (as women). This might be why there are more young women at the forefront of these protests," Kim added.

Experts and observers are taking notice of the growing influence of young women in these protests.

Park Gu-yong, a philosophy professor at Chonnam National University, said in a YouTube video on Dec. 8. "I saw that the majority of participants at the rallies were young women," he said. "Even at late hours, they stayed to sign petitions with dedication. It was deeply impressive to see their commitment."

Former Environment Minister Yoon Yeo-joon also praised the role of young women in leading the ongoing protests. In a recent interview with CBS, Yoon expressed optimism about the future of South Korean politics, crediting young women for catalyzing meaningful change.

"I see great hope in the power of young women,” he said. “They are the driving force behind this movement. Their political awareness and determination to act give me confidence that they represent the future of South Korean politics."

Yoon added, "As long as these young women maintain their sense of justice and their willingness to take action, it will be difficult for anyone to manipulate or undermine the political system as they have in the past. These young women are truly the hope for South Korea."