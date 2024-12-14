Prosecution, police clash over control of Yoon investigation

Park Se-hyun, the head of the prosecution's special investigative team to probe the insurrection case, prepares during a press briefing held in Seoul on Dec. 8. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s two main law-enforcement bodies are vying to seize control over the investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration on Dec. 3, with both prosecution and police conducting simultaneous investigations, rather than cooperating.

On Dec. 8, prosecutors proposed that the police form a joint investigative team, but the police rejected the idea, citing “credibility and fairness” as reasons. Police also asserted they have jurisdiction over the investigation into the insurrection charge based on the 2021 agreement between the prosecution and police.

"Insurrection falls within the scope of police investigations. If the prosecution handles it, there’s a risk of the case being dismissed in court due to procedural issues,” a representative from the Police’s National Investigation Headquarters said in a statement on Dec. 8.

Despite lacking a direct investigative right regarding insurrection, the prosecution set up a special investigation team on Dec. 7 before anyone else, comprising 20 prosecutors and 30 investigation officers. The majority of them worked on the 2017 investigation into ex-President Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors insist on the legitimacy of their investigation because the police leadership is under investigation for controlling access to the National Assembly during the martial law attempt. Prosecutors also consulted on the issue with the Seoul District Court, which sided with the prosecution.

On Dec. 8, the prosecution placed the ex-Defense Minister under emergency arrest and filed an arrest warrant, which was approved by the Seoul Court on Dec. 10.