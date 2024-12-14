Most Popular
[Photo News] Rallies sweep South Korea
Ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate, mass rallies take place across the countryBy Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 16:07
As South Korea’s National Assembly prepared to hold a decisive vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 4 p.m. today, thousands of citizens gathered across the country to make their voices heard in both support and opposition to the embattled leader.
In Seoul, protesters demanding Yoon’s resignation assembled near the National Assembly in Yeouido, organized by the Yoon Suk Yeol Impeachment Promotion Group, a coalition of 1,500 civic, labor and social organizations. Participants in this vigil began setting up early, with tents offering free snacks, hot drinks and even hand warmers to counter the December chill. Nearby cafes, supported by prepaid donations, provided free coffee and refreshments -- a movement mapped online through the “Protesters Eat, Too” website.
Similar demonstrations swept through other major cities, including Gwangju, Busan and Daegu. In Gwangju’s Geumnam-ro, organizers anticipated at least 10,000 attendees at a rally demanding Yoon’s resignation. In Busan, demonstrators planned a march through Seomyeon Street, while Daegu saw a rare coalition of progressive political parties, including the Democratic Party and the Justice Party, rallying downtown. Organizers in each city vowed to pressure lawmakers for immediate social reform alongside Yoon’s impeachment.
Meanwhile, counter-protests were held in central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, where conservative groups voiced strong opposition to the impeachment proceedings. The rally, organized by the National Movement Headquarters for the Restoration of the Republic of Korea and led by far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, claimed to have drawn 1 million attendees.
