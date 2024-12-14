Home

[Photo News] Rallies sweep South Korea

Ahead of a crucial parliamentary vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol's fate, mass rallies take place across the country

By Moon Joon-hyun

Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 16:07

    • Link copied

As South Korea’s National Assembly prepared to hold a decisive vote on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment at 4 p.m. today, thousands of citizens gathered across the country to make their voices heard in both support and opposition to the embattled leader.

In Seoul, protesters demanding Yoon’s resignation assembled near the National Assembly in Yeouido, organized by the Yoon Suk Yeol Impeachment Promotion Group, a coalition of 1,500 civic, labor and social organizations. Participants in this vigil began setting up early, with tents offering free snacks, hot drinks and even hand warmers to counter the December chill. Nearby cafes, supported by prepaid donations, provided free coffee and refreshments -- a movement mapped online through the “Protesters Eat, Too” website.

Similar demonstrations swept through other major cities, including Gwangju, Busan and Daegu. In Gwangju’s Geumnam-ro, organizers anticipated at least 10,000 attendees at a rally demanding Yoon’s resignation. In Busan, demonstrators planned a march through Seomyeon Street, while Daegu saw a rare coalition of progressive political parties, including the Democratic Party and the Justice Party, rallying downtown. Organizers in each city vowed to pressure lawmakers for immediate social reform alongside Yoon’s impeachment.

Meanwhile, counter-protests were held in central Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Square, where conservative groups voiced strong opposition to the impeachment proceedings. The rally, organized by the National Movement Headquarters for the Restoration of the Republic of Korea and led by far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, claimed to have drawn 1 million attendees.

Protesters in Yeouido, Seoul, hold red and white signs demanding the impeachment and resignation of President Yoon Seok Yeol during a massive rally near the National Assembly on Saturday. (Newsis) Protesters in Yeouido, Seoul, hold red and white signs demanding the impeachment and resignation of President Yoon Seok Yeol during a massive rally near the National Assembly on Saturday. (Newsis)
Thousands of citizens, bundled against the winter chill, gather peacefully in Yeouido on Saturday to call for the removal of President Yoon from office. (Yonhap) Thousands of citizens, bundled against the winter chill, gather peacefully in Yeouido on Saturday to call for the removal of President Yoon from office. (Yonhap)
(Yonhap) (Yonhap)
(Yonhap) (Yonhap)
An online map, “Protesters Eat, Too” (torchmap.kr), displays real-time locations of cafes near the National Assembly offering prepaid food and drinks to support protesters. An online map, “Protesters Eat, Too” (torchmap.kr), displays real-time locations of cafes near the National Assembly offering prepaid food and drinks to support protesters.
A cafe near the National Assembly displays signs reading, “Free coffee and drinks available today, thanks to donors.” (Yonhap) A cafe near the National Assembly displays signs reading, “Free coffee and drinks available today, thanks to donors.” (Yonhap)

Students from Chonnam National University march toward the Geumnam-ro Citizens’ Rally, invoking the spirit of the May 18 Democratic Uprising, to protest what they call an unconstitutional state of emergency ahead of today’s impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Newsis) Students from Chonnam National University march toward the Geumnam-ro Citizens’ Rally, invoking the spirit of the May 18 Democratic Uprising, to protest what they call an unconstitutional state of emergency ahead of today’s impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Newsis)
Conservative protesters gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, to oppose the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with organizers claiming a turnout of up to 1 million. (Yonhap) Conservative protesters gather at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, led by Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon, to oppose the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, with organizers claiming a turnout of up to 1 million. (Yonhap)

