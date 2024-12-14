Hours before second impeachment vote, Seoul streets fill with rival protests

Protesters rally in front of the National Assembly calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol in Yeouido, Seoul, on Saturday. (Yonhap)

Hours before a critical impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol, tens of thousands of protesters poured into Seoul's streets Saturday, transforming the capital into a vivid display of a nation divided.

By early afternoon, an estimated 85,000 people had converged on Yeouido, home to the National Assembly, according to police estimates. The crowd, demanding Yoon's removal from office, filled main thoroughfares and narrow alleyways, moving in a slow human tide toward the parliament building.

"We should make sure this kind of barbarism never happens again," said a man, 75, who had traveled from Cheonan in North Chungcheong Province. "Who's going to mend this embarrassment and trauma?" he asked, referring to Yoon's martial law last Tuesday.

The 4 p.m. vote marks the opposition's second attempt to impeach Yoon after last Saturday's motion collapsed when ruling party lawmakers walked out en masse, save for three, and the quorum for the vote could not be reached. The opposition vowed to call impeachment votes every Saturday until the president is removed from office.