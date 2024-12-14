Ruling party likely to take part in impeachment vote

Most Popular
Ruling party likely to take part in impeachment voteBy Jung Min-kyung
Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 13:01
The ruling People Power Party is likely to take part in the vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. that day.
The party line will remain likely against the motion, a ruling party lawmaker told reporters around noon.
More news to follow.
