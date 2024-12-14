Ruling party likely to take part in impeachment vote

On Saturday, protesters are gathered in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. (Yonhap)

The ruling People Power Party is likely to take part in the vote on the motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. that day.

The party line will remain likely against the motion, a ruling party lawmaker told reporters around noon.

More news to follow.