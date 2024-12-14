Parliament set to vote on Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment at 4 p.m.

South Korea’s legislature is set to vote on whether to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol at 4 p.m. today, following his controversial decision to impose martial law last week.

The opposition parties, united in this effort, currently hold 192 of the 200 votes needed for impeachment. Additionally, seven lawmakers from Yoon’s ruling People Power Party have said they will back the impeachment, bringing the number of lawmakers publicly in support of the motion just one shy of the total required for it to pass.

This follows the failure of the first impeachment motion on Dec. 7, due to a boycott of the vote by ruling party lawmakers.

With protesters starting to gather near the National Assembly to pressure lawmakers to vote for Yoon’s removal from office, PPP floor leader Kwon Seong-dong said his party was unlikely to boycott today’s vote.