DP urges PPP to join impeachment motion, calls refusal 'treason against the people'

By Yonhap

Published : Dec. 14, 2024 - 11:13

Lawmakers are heading to greet participants at a rally near the National Assembly in western Seoul, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, just hours before the second impeachment vote scheduled for 4 p.m. (Yonhap) Lawmakers are heading to greet participants at a rally near the National Assembly in western Seoul, calling for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, just hours before the second impeachment vote scheduled for 4 p.m. (Yonhap)

With the opposition-led parliament set to vote on the second impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday, the major opposition Democratic Party called on the ruling People Power Party to join the vote, warning any refusal would constitute "treason against the people."

"The only way to safeguard democracy and South Korea's future is by overwhelmingly passing the impeachment motion," DP spokeswoman Hwang Jung-a said in a briefing.

"At this very moment, Yoon Suk Yeol, the mastermind of insurrection, is dreaming of his revival and deceiving the people. Obsessed with misguided beliefs, Yoon addressed the nation as though declaring war and is attempting to divide public opinion with fake news."

She also criticized Yoon for breaking his promise to step back by trying to appoint a new defense minister.

"We can no longer endure Yoon's madness," she said.

The National Assembly is set to vote on the second impeachment motion at 4 p.m. The first motion was scrapped last Saturday due to a lack of quorum, with nearly all lawmakers from the PPP boycotting the vote. (Yonhap)

