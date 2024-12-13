Rallies for Yoon's impeachment held day before impeachment vote

Protestors holds picket signs and light sticks during the candlelight vigil held in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

Nationwide rallies took place Friday, a day before the National Assembly votes on a second motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over a botched martial law attempt.

Civic groups organized the candlelight vigil in front of the National Assembly in western Seoul, while smaller groups gathered in other parts of the country to continue their demonstrations calling for Yoon's removal from office.

"Oust him," read one picket sign, while another called to "Disperse the People Power Party," referring to the ruling party.

The rallies featured a cultural festival-like atmosphere, with booths offering warm beverages to help attendees endure the cold.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the impeachment motion at 4 p.m. Saturday.

The country remains deeply unsettled following Yoon's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, which was swiftly overturned by the National Assembly. (Yonhap)