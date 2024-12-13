[Latest Read] Feeling stressed? Shanna Tan translates 'healing' Korean books

Translator Shanna Tan poses for photos after an interview with The Korea Herald in Singapore in November. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) Translator Shanna Tan poses for photos after an interview with The Korea Herald in Singapore in November. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

SINGAPORE -- A wave of "healing" Korean literature has gained momentum this year, with a growing number of titles winning hearts and more to come just over the horizon. At the center of the wave stands Shanna Tan, the Singaporean translator who debuted with runaway bestseller "Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop" by Hwang Bo-reum, followed by bestseller after bestseller, including "Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat” by Kim Ji-yun and the latest, “Marigold Mind Laundry” by Yun Jung-eun, bringing these comforting reads to global audiences. The missionary of healing fiction sat down with The Korea Herald and discussed why these stories resonate so profoundly with readers.

Translator Shanna Tan (center) speaks at the 2024 Singapore Writers Festival on Nov. 17. (SWF) Translator Shanna Tan (center) speaks at the 2024 Singapore Writers Festival on Nov. 17. (SWF)

Allure of universal themes, slower pace, intimate spaces Tan’s translations have struck a chord in her home country, consistently earning her a spot on bestseller lists. She credits the success to cultural parallels and universal themes that address everyday issues such as family relationships, friendship, career struggles and self-identity. "In Singapore (and in Asia), we grow up in a competitive society, with a strong sense of competition and a strict definition of success," said Tan, speaking in English. “So I would say that many Singaporeans, as well as global readers, do relate to the issues and the questions that the characters are asking themselves.” What she finds special is the "deliberate" pacing of these books, which encourages readers to slow down, creating space for introspection. “I like how Korean healing fiction tends to feel a little slower, but I think that's intentional. They are about life’s small movements. Sometimes people say it doesn’t seem like there’s much plot but I think that’s precisely the point. Our lives aren’t always dramatic.” At a slow pace, the writers naturally weave in important values we've forgotten or things that are very obvious but often overlooked in the rush of life, like little reminders of what truly matters. "And you connect with the characters’ journeys seeing how they handle their struggles. I love this active engagement with the books -- it feels like a friend telling you, 'It's OK, it's fine.'" Another charm of the books, says Tan, is their focus on space and community. Their settings are often confined to places like bookstores, laundromats, convenience stores or workshops. Readers are moved to rethink the spaces and communities around them. "A lot of the time, these stories are rooted in a particular place, and how it ties into the idea of community is important," she explained. "It’s about those unexpected friendships or experiences you might never think you'd have -- like, who would think to meet friends while doing laundry?"

From left: "Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop," "Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat," "Marigold Mind Laundry" and "Every Moment Was You" (Bloomsbury Publishing, MacLehose Press, The Dial Press, Piatkus) From left: "Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop," "Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat," "Marigold Mind Laundry" and "Every Moment Was You" (Bloomsbury Publishing, MacLehose Press, The Dial Press, Piatkus)

Different flavors for every taste Each of Tan’s translated works has its own flavor. Her latest translation, “Marigold Mind Laundry,” incorporates elements of magic and fantasy, following the enigmatic owner of a laundromat who erases people’s painful memories. “I loved the idea of washing away the stains on your heart,” Tan said. “The author delves deeply into grief, pain and loss. And you also begin to contemplate these emotions; are they something we can live with, rather than something we need to erase?” What stood out to Tan in “Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat” was its unique structure of interconnected stories where each character’s journey stands alone, before ultimately converging around one central event. “I find that amazing because that is exactly what a community looks like. Everyone has their own stories and when she (the author) chooses this structure it feels like everyone's story gets the spotlight. No one is a side character. We learn that everyone is the main character of their own life.” “Welcome to Hyunam-dong Bookshop,” Tan says, offers a “more philosophical” approach. “The dialogues can be quite deep at times. And they give readers much to think about. The author mentioned wanting the characters to have conversations that, in real life, might be difficult to have.” When asked about her own form of healing, Tan’s immediate response was the joy of translation. Her passion has always been in languages. A self-taught speaker of Korean and Japanese, she is now learning Thai and Danish. “To me, that definition has never changed,” she said. “I love learning languages, I love doing things related to languages, and that is how I explore myself. “Also as a translator, we are very close readers of the book. So as a reader, I really connected with the themes, and I love how I can bring these stories to English readers.”

"Dakota" by Wong Koi Tet, translated by Shanna Tan (City Book Room) "Dakota" by Wong Koi Tet, translated by Shanna Tan (City Book Room)