Minor opposition leader Cho Kuk set to begin his imprisonment Monday

Minor opposition leader Cho Kuk set to begin his imprisonment MondayBy Yonhap
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 19:13
Minor party leader Cho Kuk is set to begin his two-year prison sentence next week as prosecutors Friday approved his request for a postponement.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld Cho's conviction on charges of academic fraud involving his children and unlawful interference in a government inspection.
Following the ruling, Cho requested a delay in his imprisonment, citing the need to address official duties, including transferring the leadership of his party.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office approved his request on Friday, ordering Cho to appear on Monday to begin serving his prison term.
Under prosecution guidelines, a person who has received a sentence can postpone their appearance before the prosecution by up to three days in the event they need to undergo urgent medical treatment or attend to a family member's death or wedding.
The top court handed down the two-year sentence and asked Cho to forfeit 6 million won ($4,184), finding him guilty of using his influence to receive academic favors, including university admissions, for his children and interfering with an inspection into a corruption case by using his power as a presidential aide.
Cho, who currently heads the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party, will also lose his parliamentary seat and his right to run in presidential elections for the next five years. (Yonhap)
