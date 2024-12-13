Small minority of young 'shy Yoon supporters' emerge in Korea's polarized politics

University students join the rallies at the streets of Yeouido with signs reading “University students protect democracy" on Dec. 7. (Yonhap)

While the majority of Korean millennials and Generation Z rallying at protests are demanding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, a small minority of young Koreans are anonymously voicing support for his controversial martial law declaration online -- revealing the entrenched polarization in Korean politics.

The divide is evident across university campuses. Student councils at 38 universities nationwide, including Seoul National University, Korea University and Yonsei University, issued a joint statement urging Yoon to step down. Their call reflects the dominant sentiment among younger generations who are actively protesting the president’s decision.

In contrast, a junior studying architectural engineering at Sejong University, who described himself as a "sympathizer of insurrection," anonymously declared his support online for the president and his decision to declare martial law on Dec.3.

“Though there are many reasons for me to support Yoon and his martial law declaration, I agree with the president’s allegation of election fraud,” the university student said in an online post at Every Time -- a local, university student-based online community.

The student explained that he sympathized with the reasons behind Yoon’s surprise announcement, adding that Yoon had no choice but to declare martial law after the opposition tried to paralyze state affairs.

From the downsized budget to the continued attempts to impeach members of the Cabinet, there were many reasons for Yoon to declare martial law to protect the country’s democracy, according to the student.

The student’s story became the most popular post of Every Time as of Friday.

A Chungang University student, who wished to remain anonymous, also warned that people should not become mouthpieces of the main opposition Democratic Party.

“If you are the intellectuals of this era, try to remain objective and have a critical view towards the ongoing political turmoil. We should not easily take sides based on reports by local media,” the student said in an Every Time post.

The young student urged his fellow university students not to be the “mouthpieces” of the Democratic Party, suggesting he is opposed to the widespread view that all young Koreans are in favor of Yoon’s impeachment.

This divergence in opinion extends beyond university circles.

A 33-year-old game company employee, who wished to be identified by his surname, Kim, shared a similar perspective with The Korea Herald on Friday.

“In a way, I can relate to Yoon’s decision, because I think the president considered martial law as a last resort to overcome the critical situation,” Kim said.

Sharing his cautious approach to choosing a stance, Kim said that impeachment might not be the answer. Kim stressed that he does not support a specific party.

Visible displays of support for Yoon have surfaced offline.

Around 40 wreaths bearing messages such as "Protect Yoon Suk Yeol" and "Safeguard the Republic of Korea" were arranged outside the west entrance of the presidential office in Yongsan on Wednesday, marking a rare public show of backing for the embattled president since the declaration of martial law.

Despite these isolated voices of support, broader public opinion remains overwhelmingly opposed to President Yoon.

This divide is evident in the streets, where massive crowds have gathered in Yeouido near the National Assembly, demanding Yoon’s impeachment. In contrast, smaller pro-Yoon demonstrations are taking place in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul -- though the anti-Yoon rallies significantly outnumber the pro-Yoon gatherings in scale.

During the impeachment vote on Dec. 7, approximately 149,000 people gathered near the Assembly, according to unofficial police estimates. Organizers, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, estimated the turnout at around 1 million.

The latest Gallup Korea poll, released Friday, offers a stark indicator of public sentiment. Yoon’s approval rating has dropped to a mere 11 percent, with only 3 percent support among respondents aged 18 to 29 -- the lowest of any age group.

Furthermore, the poll revealed that 75 percent of respondents favored Yoon’s impeachment, while only 21 percent opposed it, underscoring the significant public discontent with his leadership.