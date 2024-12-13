Petition demanding Assembly hearing on Hybe’s ‘misconduct’ gains momentum

Kim Tae-ho, Belift Lab CEO and Hybe COO, speaks during a comprehensive audit of public institutions under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Oct. 24. (Newsis)

A public petition calling for a National Assembly hearing to investigate alleged social misconduct by Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS, has surpassed 50,000 signatures, qualifying it for a committee review.

The petition, submitted on Nov. 15, argues for urgent action to address issues related to Hybe’s operations. The petitioner emphasized the need to address loopholes in existing laws revealed by Hybe’s actions, proposing both revisions to current regulations and the establishment of new ones.

Having gathered the required number of signatures, the petition will now be reviewed to determine its referral to the appropriate standing committee. Under existing regulations, petitions exceeding 50,000 signatures within 30 days are required to be reviewed by a subcommittee. If deemed valid, petitions can proceed to a plenary session for further deliberation.

Among the allegations, the petition highlighted concerns over Hybe and its fandom platform Weverse being designated as “Top Job Creation Company” by the Ministry of Employment and Labor, despite transparency issues in the selection and evaluation processes.