Woori Bank highlights efficiency, compliance in reshuffle

Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows
-
2
Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution
-
3
Yoon’s martial law defense fans impeachment calls from his party
-
4
What if martial law had not been aborted?
-
5
Cho Kuk sentenced 2 years, loses seat, shot at presidency
-
6
Foreign spies and compromised election system: Yoon seeks to rally the right
-
7
Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation on Thursday
-
8
Diverging exec shakeups: Samsung backs veterans; Hyundai rings changes
-
9
Opposition leader urges ruling party lawmakers to vote for Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment
-
10
Foreign minister admits not taking US ambassador's call on martial law night
Woori Bank highlights efficiency, compliance in reshuffleBy Im Eun-byel
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 17:30
Woori Bank, a banking subsidiary of Woori Financial Group, on Thursday announced a major executive reshuffle, aiming to enhance efficiency and compliance.
In the latest reshuffle, the company significantly reduced the number of vice presidents from 23 to 18. Nearly half of the vice presidents were changed as well.
The company further said it deployed younger employees to head foreign subsidiaries in countries such as the US and Vietnam. While these positions were typically held by high-ranking executives, the lender opted to assign younger employees to boost overseas sales.
The management, which had been divided into 20 divisions, was slimmed down to 17. The real estate financing division was merged with the retail division. The asset management and pension businesses were integrated into the wealth management division. Two separate divisions in charge of business related to SMEs and large companies, respectively, were merged into the corporate unit division.
Investment banking, on the other hand, has been separated into an independent unit to encourage cooperation with the financial group's key affiliates in the capital market such as Woori Investment & Securities, which was launched in August, and Woori Asset Management.
The lender further strengthened its organization for internal compliance to prevent financial incidents and manage risk. Teams for money laundering prevention and loan review have been elevated to strengthen supervision. The compliance officer's role will be expanded as well.
“The reshuffle reflects the bank’s efforts to streamline its management and increase the efficiency of its sales unit, while putting customers first," an official from the bank said.
On the same day, Woori Financial Group also announced a leadership reshuffle. Six of its nine executives were retained and the other three were replaced. The firm said it appointed younger officials as executives to pursue a generational change.
More from Headlines
-
[Breaking] Assembly moves forward impeachment vote to 4 p.m. Saturday
-
Yoon's approval rating down to 11%: Gallup Korea
-
Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence