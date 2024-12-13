Nine in 10 Koreans use streaming platforms, with YouTube dominating

Nearly nine in 10 Koreans have used over-the-top video platforms in the past year, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Creative Content Agency, Thursday.

The survey revealed that 4,495 of the 5,033 survey respondents, or 89.3 percent, reported using OTT platforms in the past year. Among these platforms, YouTube had the highest rate of usage, reportedly viewed by 84.9 percent of respondents.

Among subscription platforms, Netflix led the way with 44.4 percent of the respondents using it, followed by Tving with 17.0 percent, Coupang Play with 14.8 percent, Disney+ with 10.1 percent and Wavve with 6.9 percent.

The survey also highlighted a rise in usage of free over-the-top platforms, with 85.1 percent of the respondents accessing such content -- a 6.9 percentage point increase from last year. Conversely, paid OTT platform usage dropped to 53.4 percent, a 1.8 percentage point decline.

This shift contributed to a decrease in the average monthly spending on subscriptions. Users of paid OTT platforms reported spending an average of 10,500 won per month, down about 1,500 won from 2023. Additionally, the maximum amount the users were willing to spend dropped to 15,191 won, an 800 won decrease from last year.

Short-form content remains a significant draw for free OTT users, with 69.6 percent reporting they consume it.

The primary reasons cited were the ability to watch multiple videos in a short amount of time at 68.4 percent, convenience during brief breaks at 59.7 percent, and the continuous autoplay of engaging videos at 54.2 percent.

Among short-form content users, original short-form videos were more popular at 78.6 percent compared to edited or repurposed content at 59.7 percent.

The survey, conducted between June 27 and Aug. 27, involved face-to-face interviews with 5,033 participants to analyze trends in OTT platforms and content usage among Koreans.