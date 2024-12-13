Zyx Technology donates W1b in CAD licenses to Hanbat National University

Co-CEO of Zyx Technology Eom Sin-jo (left) poses for a photo with Oh Yong-jun, president of Hanbat National University, at a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony at Hanbat National University in Daejeon on Dec. 4. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology announced Friday that it will donate ZyxCAD licenses worth 1 billion won ($700,000) to Hanbat National University through a memorandum of understanding.

The donation will allow more than 500 students and faculty members to use the firm's computer-aided design software for free over the next three years, the company said.

ZYX Technology added that the partnership aims to foster innovation in design education, strengthen collaboration on artificial intelligence research and offer mentorship and training programs to nurture future design professionals.

“By partnering with Hanbat National University, we are creating opportunities to advance education and promote homegrown AI technology,” said Zyx Technology co-CEO Choi Jong-bok.

Hanbat National University President Oh Yong-jun added to the sentiment, saying, “This partnership strengthens the connection between education and industry, creating opportunities for innovation and professional growth.”

Since its launch in 2022, ZyxCAD has been recognized for its user-friendly design and efficiency, even for those accustomed to other software. It has been donated to 10 universities in Korea and Vietnam, including Yonsei University and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

Building on these contributions, Zyx Technology plans to host design competitions in both countries to inspire creativity among students and further enhance the role of AI in education and industry collaboration.