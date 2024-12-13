Rep. Han Ki-ho offered defense minister post after initial nominee declines: reports

Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows
-
2
Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution
-
3
Yoon’s martial law defense fans impeachment calls from his party
-
4
What if martial law had not been aborted?
-
5
Cho Kuk sentenced 2 years, loses seat, shot at presidency
-
6
Foreign spies and compromised election system: Yoon seeks to rally the right
-
7
Full text of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's address to the nation on Thursday
-
8
Diverging exec shakeups: Samsung backs veterans; Hyundai rings changes
-
9
Opposition leader urges ruling party lawmakers to vote for Yoon Suk Yeol impeachment
-
10
Foreign minister admits not taking US ambassador's call on martial law night
Rep. Han Ki-ho offered defense minister post after initial nominee declines: reportsBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 15:35
Rep. Han Ki-ho of the ruling People Power Party has reportedly been offered the role of defense minister after the initial nominee declined to take the position amid the political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial martial law declaration.
According to local media reports, the Presidential Office informed Han of the nomination on Thursday.
A four-term lawmaker, Han serves on the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee and is a retired three-star Army general. He began his political career in 2010 after winning a by-election with the PPP’s predecessor, the Grand National Party.
Yoon initially nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, a retired four-star Army general and the current South Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, for the role. Choi, however, reportedly declined due to concerns over the growing controversies surrounding the martial law declaration.
Yoon has also drawn criticism for continuing to make nominations.
“It’s highly inappropriate for President Yoon to make a nomination for defense minister,” said PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon. “He should refrain from exercising authority over the military, as he is currently under investigation for allegedly attempting to illegally implement martial law, having even mobilized the military.”
The position of defense minister has been vacant since Dec. 4, after former Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned over allegations that he assisted Yoon with the declaration.
With Kim in custody for the prosecution's investigation, Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho is currently serving as acting Defense Minister.
Nominees Han and Choi, along with former Minister Kim, are graduates of the Korea Military Academy.
More from Headlines
-
[Breaking] Assembly moves forward impeachment vote to 4 p.m. Saturday
-
Yoon's approval rating down to 11%: Gallup Korea
-
Courts condemn arrest order for judge as threat to judicial independence