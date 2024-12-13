Rep. Han Ki-ho offered defense minister post after initial nominee declines: reports

Rep. Han Ki-ho (center) of the People Power Party attends an emergency meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Monday. (Newsis)

Rep. Han Ki-ho of the ruling People Power Party has reportedly been offered the role of defense minister after the initial nominee declined to take the position amid the political turmoil following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial martial law declaration.

According to local media reports, the Presidential Office informed Han of the nomination on Thursday.

A four-term lawmaker, Han serves on the National Assembly’s National Defense Committee and is a retired three-star Army general. He began his political career in 2010 after winning a by-election with the PPP’s predecessor, the Grand National Party.

Yoon initially nominated Choi Byung-hyuk, a retired four-star Army general and the current South Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, for the role. Choi, however, reportedly declined due to concerns over the growing controversies surrounding the martial law declaration.

Yoon has also drawn criticism for continuing to make nominations.

“It’s highly inappropriate for President Yoon to make a nomination for defense minister,” said PPP Chairman Han Dong-hoon. “He should refrain from exercising authority over the military, as he is currently under investigation for allegedly attempting to illegally implement martial law, having even mobilized the military.”

The position of defense minister has been vacant since Dec. 4, after former Minister Kim Yong-hyun resigned over allegations that he assisted Yoon with the declaration.

With Kim in custody for the prosecution's investigation, Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho is currently serving as acting Defense Minister.

Nominees Han and Choi, along with former Minister Kim, are graduates of the Korea Military Academy.