Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'

Forbes has released its 2024 list of the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women," recognizing two South Korean leaders: Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.

Lee ranked 85th, while Choi placed 99th on the annual list.

The ranking, which evaluates candidates based on wealth, media presence, influence, and scope of activities, saw both executives return from last year, when Lee was ranked 82nd and Choi 96th.