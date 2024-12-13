Most Popular
Two Korean business leaders make Forbes list of 'most powerful women'
Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin ranks 85th; Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon in 99th placeBy Song Seung-hyun
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 13:44
Forbes has released its 2024 list of the "World's 100 Most Powerful Women," recognizing two South Korean leaders: Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin and Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon.
Lee ranked 85th, while Choi placed 99th on the annual list.
The ranking, which evaluates candidates based on wealth, media presence, influence, and scope of activities, saw both executives return from last year, when Lee was ranked 82nd and Choi 96th.
Forbes highlighted Lee's role as CEO of Hotel Shilla, a leading hotel and duty-free company, and noted her estimated personal wealth of $2.4 billion.
Forbes noted that Lee is often called "little Kun-hee" by the local press for her business acumen, as the eldest daughter of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
The list also highlighted her family's influence, mentioning her brother, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, and sister, Samsung C&T President Lee Seo-hyun.
Naver CEO Choi was praised for her problem-solving skills and deep understanding of global markets. She became the Korean internet giant Naver's second female and youngest non-founder CEO in 2022 at age 40.
This year marks the 21st edition of Forbes' rankings. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen secured the top spot for the third consecutive year, while US Vice President Kamala Harris failed to make the list.
