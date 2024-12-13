Sierra Leonean citizen dies in Ansan, needs urgent funeral support

Sierra Leonean national Obai Kamara, who passed away on Dec. 11. (Embassy of Sierra Leone in Seoul)

A Sierra Leonean citizen named Obai Kamara died in Ansan on Wednesday without the resources to provide for a funeral, according to the Embassy of Sierra Leone.

Kamara, who came to South Korea in 2022, had been battling serious health challenges.

According to his close friends in Ansan, his condition worsened following a recent trip to Sierra Leone, and he returned to South Korea critically ill.

Despite receiving medical treatment, Kamara succumbed to complications arising from kidney issues and sinus-related bleeding.

Sierra Leone Ambassador to Korea Paul Massaquoi said that the embassy immediately dispatched representatives to Ansan, located about 90 minutes from Seoul, to assist with the situation.

"Currently, Kamara’s remains are being held at a hospital mortuary, and an autopsy is underway to confirm the cause of death," the ambassador added.

The embassy has informed Kamara’s family in Sierra Leone but is facing financial constraints in organizing a funeral.

The costs for Kamara’s funeral outlined by the Korean authorities include cremation (160,000 won), storage for six days (720,000 won), hearse (500,000 won), death certificate (250,000 won), and on-site work and transport costs (600,000 won) for a total of 2,230,000 won (approximately $1,650).

The embassy is appealing for donations to ensure a dignified farewell for Kamara. Contributions can be made to:

Bank: Shinhan Bank

Account Name: Humanitarian (Embassy of Sierra Leone)

Account Number: 100-032-379163

