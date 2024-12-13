'When the Phone Rings' sparks renewed interest in original web novel

Posters for the drama adaptation of "When the Phone Rings" (MBC)

The growing popularity of the drama series "When the Phone Rings" has led to a surge of interest in the original web novel that inspired it and the simultaneously produced webtoon.

The eponymous web novel on Kakao Page saw its sales increase 14.6-fold and its views grow five-fold following the drama's premiere, according to Kakao Entertainment. The data compares the figures 14 days before the drama's premiere (Nov. 8-21) and the 14 days that followed (Nov. 22-Dec. 5).

The webtoon, created alongside the drama and launched in advance, also saw significant growth, with revenue increasing 6.9 times and views rising 3.6 times.

Original web novels have often gained renewed popularity after their drama adaptations, as seen with hits like "Lovely Runner" and "Reborn Rich."

"It appears that viewers are binge-reading the web novel and webtoon out of curiosity about the upcoming plot developments and interest in the original material," said a Kakao Entertainment official.