[Well-curated] Upside down and back in time

Well-curated
[Well-curated] Upside down and back in timeBy Lee Jung-youn, Lee Yoon-seo, Choi Si-young
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 09:01
A Taste of Britain in Seoul
Tucked away in an Euljiro alley, where old buildings, high-rise towers, and a variety of eateries coexist, there’s a cozy, inviting space that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Follow a small, modest sign, climb a narrow staircase, and you’ll find yourself in a warm and homey cafe.
Cafe Eulji Lewis is run by Lewis, the British owner, together with his Korean wife. The red-toned wallpaper, curtains, and a collection of vintage ornaments and artwork make it feel like you’ve stepped into a quaint European home. Even the cutlery used to serve drinks and desserts exudes a charming vintage vibe.
A sign in the stairway informs visitors that the couple's dog will be there on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those who are uncomfortable around dogs are kindly advised to visit on other days.
Eulji Lewis offers a variety of beverages, including hand-drip coffee, teas, and cocktails. If you order tea to pair with the British-style desserts, it’s served with sugar cubes and milk on the side.
The cafe is especially famous for its British-style scones, served with clotted cream and jam. In addition to scones, the menu features other treats like sticky toffee pudding, where the warm cake meets ice cream, and carrot cake made with cognac and dried blueberries.
For those seeking something savory, the cafe also offers salads, stews and other dishes that pair well with the cafe's assortment of alcoholic drinks.
Each guest must order at least one drink, and if there are waiting customers, seating is limited to a maximum of two hours per visit.
Topsy-turvy adventure
Looking to spice up your social media with some truly one-of-a-kind photos?
Head over to the Upside-Down House in Seongdong-gu. This viral global photo spot with about 90 locations worldwide -- including in the US, UK, Germany and Taiwan -- is your ultimate destination for gravity-defying photo fun.
True to its name, the Upside-Down House boasts a two-story interior that looks just like a real home, except everything -- from refrigerators and beds to lamps and sofas -- is stuck to the ceiling. The immersive design will make you feel like you're floating through a beautifully decorated house.
To enjoy the photo zone to the fullest, take a picture, flip it upside down, and -- like a scene in a cartoon or sci-fi flick -- you'll look like you're standing on the ceiling.
Tickets can be purchased online through Naver, priced at 5,000 won ($3.50) for adults and teens, and 4,000 won for children (elementary school age and younger). For safety and to prevent damage to the quirky interiors, children must be accompanied by a guardian.
Trivial yet Precious
The exhibition “Trivial yet Precious” -- running at the Gyeongju National Museum in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province -- is a presentation entirely organized by 12 curators who have picked out items from the museum they find particularly meaningful to themselves.
More than 144 pieces spanning the Bronze Age to the Joseon era (1392-1910) are on view, from beads and combs to inkstones and incense burners. The aim is to spotlight worthy artifacts that have been less noticed, the museum says.
“On display is an animal-shaped inkstone made in the 7-8th century during the Silla era (57 BC-935 AD). That’s the first of its kind found in Korea, but it hasn’t got the attention it deserves from the public,” a museum official said.
Silla-era Gilt-bronze ornaments and grinding stones and stone tools believed to have been used in prehistoric times are featured, as are gold-colored glass beads.
“The Wooden Avalokitesvara from the Joseon era is quite special,” the official said, referring to how it was unusual for the museum, known for a collection rich in Silla culture, to exhibit a key Joseon-era Buddhist artifact. Avalokitesvara is a bodhisattva that embodies the compassion of all Buddhas.
All the items on exhibit are grouped into three themes: “Seeing Closely,” “Seeing for the First Time” and “Seeing Differently.”
The free exhibition will provide English explanations for each work. It will end on March 9.
