[Well-curated] Upside down and back in time

A Taste of Britain in Seoul

Tucked away in an Euljiro alley, where old buildings, high-rise towers, and a variety of eateries coexist, there’s a cozy, inviting space that’s easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Follow a small, modest sign, climb a narrow staircase, and you’ll find yourself in a warm and homey cafe.

Cafe Eulji Lewis is run by Lewis, the British owner, together with his Korean wife. The red-toned wallpaper, curtains, and a collection of vintage ornaments and artwork make it feel like you’ve stepped into a quaint European home. Even the cutlery used to serve drinks and desserts exudes a charming vintage vibe.

A sign in the stairway informs visitors that the couple's dog will be there on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Those who are uncomfortable around dogs are kindly advised to visit on other days.

Eulji Lewis offers a variety of beverages, including hand-drip coffee, teas, and cocktails. If you order tea to pair with the British-style desserts, it’s served with sugar cubes and milk on the side.

The cafe is especially famous for its British-style scones, served with clotted cream and jam. In addition to scones, the menu features other treats like sticky toffee pudding, where the warm cake meets ice cream, and carrot cake made with cognac and dried blueberries.

For those seeking something savory, the cafe also offers salads, stews and other dishes that pair well with the cafe's assortment of alcoholic drinks.

Each guest must order at least one drink, and if there are waiting customers, seating is limited to a maximum of two hours per visit.