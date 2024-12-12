[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
President Yoon Suk Yeol defiant as impeachment momentum grows
-
2
NewJeans manager files workplace harassment complaint against Ador CEO Kim Ju-young
-
3
Joint investigation team on Yoon launched
-
4
Ruling party leader says impeachment against Yoon now only solution
-
5
[Newsmaker] Ex-intel commander appears key to alleged martial law plan
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : Dec. 13, 2024 - 09:01
"Firefighters"
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 4
Drama
Directed by Kwak Kyung-taek
Rookie firefighter Chul-woong (Joo Won) and his veteran teammate Jin Seop (Kwon Do-won) find their relationship pushed to the brink after a rescue operation ends in tragedy. The duo must face their greatest challenge yet that will test not only their courage but also their fractured bond. Based on a true story.
“Moana 2”
(US)
Opened Nov. 27
Fantasy/Adventure
Directed by Dana Ledoux Miller, Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr.
Summoned by her wayfinding ancestors, Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) sets sail for the far reaches of Oceania alongside newfound allies, where unprecedented dangers await beyond the horizon.
"About Family"
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 11
Drama/comedy
Directed by Yang Woo-suk
Successful dumpling restaurant owner Moo-ok (Kim Yun-seok) grapples with his only son Moon-seok's (Lee Seung-gi) decision to choose monastic life over the family business. His world is turned upside down when young children arrive at his door, carrying secrets about his son's past.
“Wicked”
(US)
Opened Nov. 20
Musical/Fantasy
Directed by Jon M. Chu
At Shiz University in the Land of Oz, an unlikely friendship forms between the green-skinned outcast Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and the popularity-obsessed Glinda (Ariana Grande). A fateful encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz sets their lives on diverging paths.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon fights back, blames martial law on 'monstrous' opposition
-
Yoon should be impeached, expelled from party: PPP chief
-
Cho Kuk sentenced 2 years, loses seat, shot at presidency